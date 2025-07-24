MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, July 24 (IANS) Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of carrying out deliberate attacks targetting civilians, stating that seven people have been killed and over 120 wounded, including 11 minors, by shelling and UAV strikes over the past week.

"On July 16, a woman was killed when an enemy drone struck a private home in the village of Smorodino; In the village of Novostroevka-Pervaya, a UAV attacked a combine harvester working in the field, injuring the driver; In the villages of Pritsepilovka and Novaya Tavolzhanka, three people were injured as a result of drone strikes," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Thursday.

"Between July 17–22, drones were used against five passenger cars on the roads of the region, killing one person and injuring six civilians. On July 20, two people were injured in shelling and a UAV attack in the city of Shebekino; a woman was injured in the village of Togobiyevka. On July 22, an enemy shell completely destroyed a residential building in the village of Ilek-Penkovka, injuring a woman and two teenagers," she added.

Zakharova noted that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to target unarmed Russian people who are engaged in their daily affairs.

"On July 22, a drone hit a private bus, leaving three civilians killed and three others injured. Three people were injured in drone strikes on civilian passenger cars in the settlements of Gladkovka and Novaya Kakhovka. Tonight, we received information about a Ukrainian drone attack on the area of Sochi. One woman was killed and at least one other was injured as a result," the Russian diplomat said.

"These are not strikes against the armed forces, nor are they attacks on military personnel or actions against military equipment - these are targeted terrorist attacks on civilians," Zakharova stressed.

She insisted that schoolchildren and preschoolers are also among those targetted by the Ukrainian forces and by pumping Ukraine with weapons, its Western sponsors are categorical in their demand to tighten the mobilization, which is already at an extreme level of violence.

"The listed facts confirm the relevance of a special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and eliminate threats emanating from its territory. All its goals will definitely be achieved, as the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated," said Zakharova.