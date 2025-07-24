Nuera X Rollin Rosa Launch Rose Petal Filter Pre-Roll Multi-Pack

The Rose Bouquet features six 0.7g pre-rolls, each handcrafted with natural rose petal filters that elevate both flavor and aroma. It includes a curated mix of premium nuEra cultivated strains:



Black Cherry Gelato – Fruity, sweet, and deeply relaxing

Stella Blue – Balanced with an uplifting high Jungle Pie – Earthy, bold, and euphoric

Whether you're a connoisseur or a curious newcomer, this product delivers both luxury and potency in every puff.

Where Fashion Meets Flower

Rollin Rosa is known for blending 90s nostalgia with feminine finesse, and this collaboration brings that flair directly into the cannabis experience. Together with nuEra, the brands have created a collectible-worthy pre-roll set that celebrates beauty, culture, and cannabis craftsmanship-all driven by women-led innovation.

Available Now at nuEra Dispensaries

Cannabis lovers can find the Rose Bouquet at all nuEra dispensaries, as well as other select regulated cannabis dispensaries in Illinois. As a limited-edition release, supply is expected to sell out quickly.

Shop While Supplies Last



Why It's More Than Just a Pretty Joint

The rose petal filters don't just look stunning-they enhance the terpene profile of each strain, offering a smoother, more floral smoking experience. It's the perfect pack for special occasions, date nights, or summer seshes with friends.

Final Puff

The nuEra x Rollin Rosa Rose Bouquet redefines what a pre-roll can be: expressive, elevated, and unforgettable. Stop and smoke the roses-before they're gone.

Visit your nearest nuEra dispensary for full details, location-based promotions, new product drops and to experience the nuEra X Rollin Rosa pre-roll multi-pack for yourself



