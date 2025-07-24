Nuera X Rollin Rosa Launch Rose Petal Filter Pre-Roll Multi-Pack
The Rose Bouquet features six 0.7g pre-rolls, each handcrafted with natural rose petal filters that elevate both flavor and aroma. It includes a curated mix of premium nuEra cultivated strains:
-
Black Cherry Gelato – Fruity, sweet, and deeply relaxing
Stella Blue – Balanced with an uplifting high
Jungle Pie – Earthy, bold, and euphoric
Whether you're a connoisseur or a curious newcomer, this product delivers both luxury and potency in every puff.
Where Fashion Meets Flower
Rollin Rosa is known for blending 90s nostalgia with feminine finesse, and this collaboration brings that flair directly into the cannabis experience. Together with nuEra, the brands have created a collectible-worthy pre-roll set that celebrates beauty, culture, and cannabis craftsmanship-all driven by women-led innovation.
Available Now at nuEra Dispensaries
Cannabis lovers can find the Rose Bouquet at all nuEra dispensaries, as well as other select regulated cannabis dispensaries in Illinois. As a limited-edition release, supply is expected to sell out quickly.
Shop While Supplies Last
Why It's More Than Just a Pretty Joint
The rose petal filters don't just look stunning-they enhance the terpene profile of each strain, offering a smoother, more floral smoking experience. It's the perfect pack for special occasions, date nights, or summer seshes with friends.
Final Puff
The nuEra x Rollin Rosa Rose Bouquet redefines what a pre-roll can be: expressive, elevated, and unforgettable. Stop and smoke the roses-before they're gone.
Visit your nearest nuEra dispensary for full details, location-based promotions, new product drops and to experience the nuEra X Rollin Rosa pre-roll multi-pack for yourself :
-
Chicago Dispensary
East Peoria Dispensary
Champaign Dispensary
Urbana Dispensary
Pekin Dispensary
Aurora Dispensary
DeKalb Dispensary
East Dubuque Dispensary
About nuEra Cannabis:
nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit .
