Holman Logistics Announces New Chief Financial Officer, Troy Mascarenhas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mascarenhas is an experienced logistics, distribution, and finance executive who has served in key leadership roles at companies including Walmart Canada, Walmart service provider SCM Supply Chain Management Inc., and Kane is Able, Inc. He is a Certified Professional Accountant and holds a bachelor's degree from York University in Toronto, Canada.

"I have a passion for helping companies improve profitability through continuous improvement initiatives, building high-performance teams, and streamlining operations," stated Mascarenhas. "I am excited to join the talented Holman team and help to continue their extraordinary legacy of providing logistics services."

Holman President Mike Gardner commented, "Troy will be able to jump right in and take control of our financial future. As CFO of a privately held organization, Troy will be responsible for maintaining our financial discipline and helping Holman continue to provide our clients with comprehensive and expanding logistics services."

Mascarenhas joins Holman Logistics at a time of accelerated growth and strategic investment in technology, infrastructure, and customer solutions. Brien Downie, Holman CEO, added, "His leadership complements our existing team and will be instrumental in aligning financial strategy with long-term business goals."

About Holman Logistics

Founded in 1864, Holman Logistics provides logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services to customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. Holman provides services for multi-client and dedicated accounts at Holman-owned and customer locations across the United States. More information is available at holmanusa .

Media Contact

BDYPR

913-912-9285

[email protected]

SOURCE Holman Logistics