Holman Logistics Announces New Chief Financial Officer, Troy Mascarenhas
"I have a passion for helping companies improve profitability through continuous improvement initiatives, building high-performance teams, and streamlining operations," stated Mascarenhas. "I am excited to join the talented Holman team and help to continue their extraordinary legacy of providing logistics services."
Holman President Mike Gardner commented, "Troy will be able to jump right in and take control of our financial future. As CFO of a privately held organization, Troy will be responsible for maintaining our financial discipline and helping Holman continue to provide our clients with comprehensive and expanding logistics services."
Mascarenhas joins Holman Logistics at a time of accelerated growth and strategic investment in technology, infrastructure, and customer solutions. Brien Downie, Holman CEO, added, "His leadership complements our existing team and will be instrumental in aligning financial strategy with long-term business goals."
About Holman Logistics
Founded in 1864, Holman Logistics provides logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services to customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. Holman provides services for multi-client and dedicated accounts at Holman-owned and customer locations across the United States. More information is available at holmanusa .
Media Contact
BDYPR
913-912-9285
[email protected]
SOURCE Holman Logistics
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment