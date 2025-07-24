403
Iran to host IAEA technical team within weeks
(MENAFN) Iran has confirmed plans to host a technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the coming weeks, according to official statements.
A senior Iranian official announced that the delegation's arrival is scheduled for "very soon, in two to three weeks." He noted that Iran's Atomic Energy Organization is currently evaluating the extent of the damage sustained by its nuclear facilities. "The delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites," he clarified.
Regarding potential diplomatic engagement with the United States, the Iranian official emphasized that any future negotiations would be carried out through indirect channels only.
Earlier this week, the Iranian representative convened a meeting with ambassadors from the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations. During the session, he reportedly provided an overview of what he described as “the recent acts of aggression” carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran.
