Authorities in Kuwait find four million Captagon tablets in water pipes
(MENAFN) Authorities in Kuwait have seized close to four million Captagon tablets, with an estimated street value of $39.3 million, according to reports.
The country’s interior ministry confirmed the operation in a statement shared on social media, noting that the bust was the result of coordinated efforts between the General Directorate for Drug Control, the General Administration of Customs, and the General Fire Force.
Officials acted after receiving intelligence about a plot to smuggle a substantial amount of Captagon using an “innovative method.” The drugs were cleverly concealed within industrial water treatment pipes.
To uncover the full network behind the smuggling attempt, customs authorities allowed the suspicious cargo to continue under strict surveillance. This tactic enabled law enforcement to follow the shipment's path and identify individuals connected to the operation.
