Mexican President reveals thousands of Mexicans got deported by US
(MENAFN) Nearly 75,000 Mexican nationals have been sent back from the United States this year, reflecting the impact of stringent immigration enforcement under U.S. President Donald Trump, according to statements from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday.
Sheinbaum noted that out of those repatriated, around 45,000 have already received different forms of assistance from the Mexican government, including employment opportunities.
She added that individuals who voluntarily return without formal repatriation documents can visit immigration offices throughout Mexico to access financial support, legal help, and emotional guidance.
During her Tuesday briefing, Sheinbaum also addressed the detention of 14 Mexican citizens at a Florida immigration facility nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.” She confirmed that efforts are underway to ensure their swift return to Mexico.
Additionally, Sheinbaum dismissed recent claims from the U.S. suggesting that Mexican criminal organizations might begin using armed drones along the border.
