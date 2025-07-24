Cyberrisk Alliance And Bleeping Computer Partner To Empower Cyber Community With Live, Expert-Led Webcasts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity ecosystem, and Bleeping Computer, a trusted online source of cybersecurity and technology news, today announced a new media partnership to deliver a series of engaging webinars beginning in the second half of 2025.This collaboration builds on CRA's strong track record as a leading producer of in-person and virtual experiences for the cybersecurity community - from exclusive executive forums to interactive webcasts that help professionals navigate today's evolving threat landscape. For Bleeping Computer, the partnership answers longstanding demand from its highly engaged readership for accessible, high-quality webinars focused on real-world cybersecurity challenges.Known for delivering trusted insights on cybersecurity and technology issues, Bleeping Computer has served tens of millions of readers worldwide since 2004. Its reputation as an independent, expert-driven resource has made it a go-to destination for security and IT professionals, researchers, and everyday users alike."Bleeping Computer has built a reputation as a trusted, no-nonsense resource for anyone navigating cybersecurity issues," said Tony Keefe at CyberRisk Alliance. "We're excited to collaborate on bringing their audience timely, relevant webinars that reflect our shared goal of connecting people with the knowledge they need to stay ahead of threats."The first webcast occurred on July 9, 2025, and featured a discussion on how attackers harvest credentials through infostealers and phishing, compromise Microsoft accounts and multi-factor authentication, and how defenders can detect, respond to, and recover from these increasingly common identity-based attacks.“Our readers have long asked for more interactive ways to engage with the cybersecurity issues that matter most,” said Lawrence Abrams, founder of Bleeping Computer.“Partnering with CyberRisk Alliance allows us to deliver high-impact, real-world discussions through live events - bringing our community the insights they trust, in a format they've been waiting for.”With around 75 webcasts and more than a dozen virtual conferences produced annually, CyberRisk Alliance has become a trusted partner for cybersecurity professionals seeking real-world education across a wide range of critical topics - from AI-driven threats, cloud security, and ransomware defense to identity management, application security, and governance. Through established brands like SC Media, Security Weekly, and InfoSec World, CyberRisk Alliance delivers trusted insights spanning over 70 essential focus areas, ensuring cybersecurity practitioners, leaders, and solution providers have access to the knowledge and community they need to stay ahead of today's evolving risks.About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret, CyberRisk TV and Execweb.Learn more at .About Bleeping ComputerBleeping Computer is a trusted, independent cybersecurity news and support site known for breaking critical threat intelligence and delivering practical, real-world cybersecurity guidance. Our mission is to equip security professionals, IT admins, and everyday users with timely, accurate reporting on malware, data breaches, vulnerabilities, and evolving cyber threats. Learn more at .

