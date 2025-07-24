Revhd Creates New Line Of Sockets To Simplify Bearing Adjustments

Built with input from the shop floor, these sockets can be used with a wide range of nuts on the market (including the Rev-Loc Universal Spindle Nut) to deliver a TMC RP-618 perfect bearing adjustment on any manually adjusted hub. No guessing. No counting threads.

"This socket is a technician-first solution that helps make every bearing adjustment more accurate," said Sean McDonald, president, RevHD. "Ours is a grassroots approach, built on listening to technicians and fleet owners and ultimately designing products that make their jobs easier. Our new socket is no different, allowing technicians to more easily and quickly conduct a proper bearing adjustment on a manually adjusted hub. It's at the core of what we do – maintenance made simple."

Built for the Wheel-End, Designed for the Technician

Wheel-end maintenance plays a vital role in keeping trucks running safely and efficiently. Precise bearing adjustments are key to avoiding downtime and maximizing performance. These sockets are designed to play a fundamental role in helping technicians conduct the correct torque procedure and maintain the integrity of the wheel end with every install.

2-1-1 Method on a Manually Adjusted Hub

The 2-1-1 method comes to life on RevHD's sockets by using etched hash marks, allowing you to see the markings that otherwise would be covered by a traditional socket.

Socket Versatility and Simplicity

Designed to pair perfectly with the Rev-Loc Spindle Nut and compatible with industry-standard options like the Pro Torq nut, the socket enhances both accuracy and efficiency in wheel-end service.

Key features include:



Etched hash marks for easy 2-1-1 visual alignment

Available in five popular sizes for common axle nuts, including the TP axle Precision-matched sizing for repeatable, accurate torque settings

"With this socket, we're giving technicians a smarter, more reliable way to get a critical job done right," McDonald added, "because safety, uptime and trust are non-negotiable."

About RevHD

RevHD is a leading manufacturer of wheel-end components for on- and off-road commercial vehicle applications. Privately held and family-owned, the company was founded in 2014 by seal manufacturing veterans to simplify wheel-end maintenance for safer fleets. Since its patented Rev Max seal was introduced to eliminate common early seal failures, RevHD has been reinventing the wheel-end component by component to take the guesswork out of maintenance and address a variety of road safety conditions. RevHD's unified parts stack is precision-engineered to install seamlessly and work together, making technicians' jobs easier, extending fleet longevity and making roads safer. RevHD's product portfolio is available through a wide network of authorized dealers and parts shops across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit .

