Jammu Youth Dies In Ukraine, Body Returns Home

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Sachin Khajuria, a 23-year-old youth from Jammu, has died in the Russia–Ukraine War, with his body reaching his native village Pahariwala on Sunday morning, triggering grief and outrage among residents.

Khajuria, a resident of Pallanwala in the Khour area, had travelled to Russia on a study visa, reportedly in search of better opportunities. However, family members and sources said he was misled into what was presented as a non-combat“helper” role, such as bunker construction or support work, before being pushed into active combat zones.

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Khajuria is learnt to have been stationed at a camp in Selydove in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, one of the most volatile theatres of the conflict. His family last spoke to him on September 13, 2025, when he made a distressed WhatsApp call pleading for help and saying he was being deployed to a sensitive frontline position.

The family had approached Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, urging intervention with the Ministry of External Affairs to secure his safe return. His death now marks the second such fatality from Jammu in recent months.

Earlier, 24-year-old Manjinder Singh from Gowana village in the RS Pura sector had died under similar circumstances. He had travelled to Russia in December 2024 on a student visa and was later allegedly lured by agents promising high-paying jobs, reportedly offering up to ₹1 crore annually for non-combat roles. According to his family, he underwent brief training before being deployed to the frontlines and was killed in January this year, reportedly in a drone strike or artillery shelling in eastern Ukraine. His body was recovered weeks later in a decomposed state and chemically preserved before being repatriated.

Both cases have sharpened concerns about a wider pattern in which Indian youth, particularly from rural and semi-urban backgrounds, are being targeted by fraudulent recruitment networks. According to sources and intelligence inputs, many are lured abroad on student or tourist visas with promises of lucrative civilian jobs as helpers, cooks, or construction workers.

Instead, several have reported being coerced into signing contracts, having their passports confiscated, undergoing weapons training, and being deployed to high-risk combat zones such as Donetsk. Officials suggest that more than 200 Indians may have been affected since 2022, with some describing the process as akin to organised human trafficking.

“This is not voluntary recruitment. Young men are being exploited through deception,” a source said, noting that groups of Indians were reportedly caught in similar situations as recently as August 2025.

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The Ministry of External Affairs has informed Parliament that, following sustained diplomatic engagement, most Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces have been discharged and repatriated. However, a small number remain unaccounted for, with some reported missing. The government has said it is continuing efforts with Russian authorities to ensure the safety and return of remaining individuals, as well as to facilitate the repatriation of mortal remains in confirmed cases of death.

Back in Pahariwala, Khajuria's death has left his family shattered and the village in mourning. Residents and local representatives have demanded stricter regulation of overseas recruitment channels, accountability for agents involved in such cases, and stronger awareness mechanisms to prevent youth from falling prey to job scams.

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