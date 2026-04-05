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HP Names Joe Carberry Head Of Global Corporate Comms
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MENLO PARK, CA - HP has named Joe Carberry head of global corporate communications, bringing him back to an in-house role from Breakwater Strategy, where he most recently served as partner.
Carberry spent nearly two years at Breakwater, advising organizations on reputation, brand and transformation. He announced the move in a LinkedIn post, describing the role as“a privilege to join such an iconic organization at this point in its storied journey.”
Before Breakwater, Carberry was managing director and head of corporate relations at Charles Schwab, where he led communications, events and community functions and advised senior leadership on reputation and stakeholder engagement.
Earlier in his career, he was VP of global communications for marketplaces at eBay and spent nearly a decade at Visa in senior public affairs roles.
He also held leadership roles at Brunswick Group and MSLGROUP, advising clients on corporate reputation, crisis and communications strategy.
Carberry spent nearly two years at Breakwater, advising organizations on reputation, brand and transformation. He announced the move in a LinkedIn post, describing the role as“a privilege to join such an iconic organization at this point in its storied journey.”
Before Breakwater, Carberry was managing director and head of corporate relations at Charles Schwab, where he led communications, events and community functions and advised senior leadership on reputation and stakeholder engagement.
Earlier in his career, he was VP of global communications for marketplaces at eBay and spent nearly a decade at Visa in senior public affairs roles.
He also held leadership roles at Brunswick Group and MSLGROUP, advising clients on corporate reputation, crisis and communications strategy.
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