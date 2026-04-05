Saba Pataudi Gives A Sneak Peak Into Kareena Kapoor's Lavish Living Room Filled With Taimur, Jeh Pics

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi on the 5th of April, on account of Easter, gave fans a sneak peek into the lavish living room of her brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's stunning house.

In the picture, shared by Saba, the doting sister-in-law is seen standing with Kareena Kapoor, amidst the living area set-up of the house, posing for the camera on account of Easter celebrations.

Behind Saba and Kareena is an aesthetic set-up with traditional carpets and lamps.

Amidst the decoration are umpteen number of pictures and frames of Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Fondly known as Tim Tim and Jeh, the boys seem to have owned the living room space with their fun and candid pictures.

In one frame, Taimur is seen hugging his younger brother Jeh.

In another picture, Taimur and Jeh are seen in their football jerseys, posing together.

Another frame features a candid family picture of Taimur and Jeh with their superstar parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing a carousel post of the Easter celebrations at Kareena and Saif's house, Saba wrote,“Happy Easter. Thank you Bebo for inviting me to share this experience with you all. u! Family moments are precious. Matters. Summer vibes. Easter lunch Sunday! #memories #alwaysandforever”

Talking about Taimur, the 10 year-old boy was born in December 2016 and is the first child of Kareena and Saif.

Jeh was born in 2021, 5 years after big brother Taimur.

During both pregnancies, Kareena was seen working like a professional through her trimesters.

–IANS

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