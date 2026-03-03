EnigmaFund Venture Capital

Programmable private routing infrastructure for Solana goes live enabling digital asset transfers via any wallet or smart contract like a VPN.

- founders of Strategic Super Reserve and MultiHopperSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic Super Reserve (SSR) today announced the official launch of MultiHopper, a programmable private routing protocol built natively on Solana. The platform enables users, businesses, AI agents, LLMs, and onchain protocols to route digital assets through any wallet or smart contract. It does not require signing authority, centralized exchanges, mixers, tumblers, shielded pools, or private blockchains.MultiHopper is now live at .Developed as proprietary infrastructure by Strategic Super Reserve, MultiHopper introduces a new primitive for onchain asset movement. It enables programmable routing that preserves observational privacy while maintaining full composability within the Solana ecosystem.Unlike traditional privacy mechanisms that depend on centralized exchanges, mixing services, shielded liquidity pools, or standalone privacy-focused chains, MultiHopper operates entirely within Solana's native architecture.Assets move through structured and designed or random, multi-hop routes across any hot or cold storage wallets, or even smart contract wallets. These routes are governed by deterministic protocol logic. No delegated signing authority is required from intermediary wallets or contracts.MultiHopper does not rely on custody transfers, external privacy pools, or fragmented liquidity. Capital remains fully onchain. Transactions execute directly on Solana, preserving speed and cost efficiency. The protocol does not use obfuscation techniques such as tumbling or mixing. It also does not require centralized exchanges to break transaction trails. Instead, privacy is achieved through programmable routing mechanics at the protocol level.MultiHopper is designed for both individual users, AI and institutional operators. This includes payment processors, protocol treasuries, onchain businesses, AI agents, and digital asset infrastructure providers. By enabling routing through any wallet or smart contract without granting signing authority, the protocol introduces new flexibility for treasury management and automated systems. Organizations can integrate MultiHopper into existing Solana-based workflows without modifying custody structures or adopting separate privacy chains.“MultiHopper represents a new category of infrastructure on Solana,” said a spokesperson for Strategic Super Reserve.“We believe privacy should be programmable, composable, and native to the chain itself. It should not depend on custody intermediaries, mixers, or isolated liquidity pools. It occurs to us that mixers, tumblers, shielded pools are unsustainable and will mostly be shut down as well as unusable by institutions and TradFi. They have no future from a regulatory perspective."MultiHopper is proprietary patent-protected technology developed by EnigmaFund Venture Capital. It is not a fork or adaptation of existing privacy protocols. The system was purpose-built for Solana to support scalable and infrastructure-grade routing for digital assets, retaining core principles such as decentralization, and self-custody. MultiHopper never co-mingles or custodies your assets.MultiHopper repurposes up to fifty percent of its revenue in treasury building via SSR DTFs (Decentralized Token Folios) and other activities that support the best projects, communities and builders in crypto.The protocol is available immediately at .Strategic Super Reserve is a crypto-native initiative focused on building resilient and regulatory-compliant privacy-preserving capital infrastructure for the digital economy. Through MultiHopper, SSR aims to redefine how assets move onchain by introducing programmable routing as a foundational layer for privacy and capital control. SSR is dedicated to restoring liquidity and attention to the best projects onchain through innovative utilities and DTFs.

