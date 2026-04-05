Forest Worker Injury Case: HC Dismisses Appeal

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed an appeal filed by the Divisional Manager of the JK State Forest Corporation, Bhaderwah, challenging a compensation award granted to an injured worker, holding that the plea was not maintainable and raised no substantial question of law.

The judgment, delivered by Justice M. A. Chowdhary on March 25, 2026, upheld an earlier order passed by the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Doda, acting as Commissioner under the Employees' Compensation Act, awarding ₹2,74,500 to the claimant, Satish Kumar of Doda.

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The case stems from an incident on January 9, 2007, when Kumar, engaged in forest work in the Kellar sector, sustained serious injuries after a wooden log fell on his left leg. He was treated at District Hospital, Doda, for a fractured patella. Medical evidence indicated that the injury resulted in permanent disability affecting his ability to work.

During proceedings before the Commissioner, the claimant stated he earned ₹6,000 per month, while the employer disputed both his income and age. After assessing the evidence, including witness testimonies and medical opinion, the Commissioner fixed his monthly wages at ₹4,000, age at 30 years, and disability at 55 per cent, on the basis of which compensation was awarded.

Challenging the order, the employer argued that the assessment of functional disability was flawed and based on the testimony of a doctor who had not directly treated the claimant. It sought setting aside of the award or a remand for fresh consideration.

Opposing the appeal, the claimant's counsel argued that no substantial question of law had been raised, as required under Section 30 of the Employees' Compensation Act. It was also contended that the employer had failed to deposit the full awarded amount, including interest, a mandatory condition for maintaining the appeal.

After examining the record, the High Court held that its jurisdiction in such matters is limited to substantial questions of law and does not extend to reappreciation of evidence or reassessment of factual findings. It observed that the nature of injury and extent of disability are questions of fact, within the domain of the Commissioner.

On the issue of medical evidence, the Court noted that the doctor had assessed the claimant based on available medical records and an orthopaedic certificate, and had been cross-examined without objection. It ruled that the employer could not challenge the credibility of such testimony at the appellate stage.

The Court further held that while physical disability was assessed at 55 per cent, the functional disability, in the context of the claimant's work, could justifiably be treated as total.

On maintainability, the Court found that the employer had deposited only the principal amount and not the interest component, which forms an integral part of compensation. This rendered the appeal defective.

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Concluding that no substantial question of law arose and that statutory requirements had not been met, the Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the compensation award. It also directed that a copy of the judgment be forwarded to the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Doda, for compliance High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed an appeal filed by the Divisional Manager of the JK State Forest Corporation, Bhaderwah, challenging a compensation award granted to an injured worker, holding that the plea was not maintainable and raised no substantial question of law.

The judgment, delivered by Justice M. A. Chowdhary on March 25, 2026, upheld an earlier order passed by the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Doda, acting as Commissioner under the Employees' Compensation Act, awarding ₹2,74,500 to the claimant, Satish Kumar of Doda.

The case stems from an incident on January 9, 2007, when Kumar, engaged in forest work in the Kellar sector, sustained serious injuries after a wooden log fell on his left leg. He was treated at District Hospital, Doda, for a fractured patella. Medical evidence indicated that the injury resulted in permanent disability affecting his ability to work.

During proceedings before the Commissioner, the claimant stated he earned ₹6,000 per month, while the employer disputed both his income and age. After assessing the evidence, including witness testimonies and medical opinion, the Commissioner fixed his monthly wages at ₹4,000, age at 30 years, and disability at 55 per cent, on the basis of which compensation was awarded.

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Challenging the order, the employer argued that the assessment of functional disability was flawed and based on the testimony of a doctor who had not directly treated the claimant. It sought setting aside of the award or a remand for fresh consideration.

Opposing the appeal, the claimant's counsel argued that no substantial question of law had been raised, as required under Section 30 of the Employees' Compensation Act. It was also contended that the employer had failed to deposit the full awarded amount, including interest, a mandatory condition for maintaining the appeal.

After examining the record, the High Court held that its jurisdiction in such matters is limited to substantial questions of law and does not extend to reappreciation of evidence or reassessment of factual findings. It observed that the nature of injury and extent of disability are questions of fact, within the domain of the Commissioner.

On the issue of medical evidence, the Court noted that the doctor had assessed the claimant based on available medical records and an orthopaedic certificate, and had been cross-examined without objection. It ruled that the employer could not challenge the credibility of such testimony at the appellate stage.

The Court further held that while physical disability was assessed at 55 per cent, the functional disability, in the context of the claimant's work, could justifiably be treated as total.

On maintainability, the Court found that the employer had deposited only the principal amount and not the interest component, which forms an integral part of compensation. This rendered the appeal defective.

Concluding that no substantial question of law arose and that statutory requirements had not been met, the Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the compensation award. It also directed that a copy of the judgment be forwarded to the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Doda, for compliance.