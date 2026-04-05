Returned Children Take First Steps Toward Reintegration In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

“Seven Ukrainian children who were brought back home visited the Child Rights Protection Center. Behind each such story is not just the fact of return, but a very difficult journey. Children go through experiences that are hard to describe in words: confusion, anxiety, and sometimes distrust of the world. But alongside this, something else gradually emerges – relief, the first signs of calm and hope. To help restore these emotions, we work at the Child Rights Protection Center. It facilitates the reintegration of children and their families, which includes legal assistance, material and technical support, and comprehensive social and psychological care. It is about restoring rights – step by step,” Lubinets emphasized.

He added that partners officially cooperating in the process also help with returning children. Among them is the charitable organization the Alliance of Veterans International Charitable Foundation.

At the same time, Lubinets stressed that recently various organizations, including international ones, have been publicly claiming involvement in returning children without having the proper authority.

“The process of returning children is complex, sensitive, and responsible work. All key stages – searching for the child, negotiations, establishing circumstances, their return, and subsequently restoring their rights – are ensured by the Ombudsman's Office together with the team of the President of Ukraine initiative Bring Kids Back UA. It is within this initiative that we are bringing children home,” the Ombudsman explained.

Lubinets urged Ukrainians to trust only state institutions directly involved in returning children.

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As reported by Ukrinform, on April 3, seven more Ukrainian teenagers aged 13–17 were returned from temporarily occupied territories as part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, with the assistance of the Ombudsman's Office team.