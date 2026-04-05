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Crimean Tatar National Movement Veteran Asan Dzhemilev Dies In Crimea

Crimean Tatar National Movement Veteran Asan Dzhemilev Dies In Crimea


2026-04-05 09:51:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People reported this on Facebook

“On April 4, 2026, in Bakhchysarai, Asan Dzhemilev passed away at the age of 88 – a man of great dignity, strength of spirit, and devotion to his people. He belonged to a generation that, despite exile, repression, and years of struggle, was not broken and preserved faith in returning to their native land,” the statement reads.

The Mejlis noted that his life path was inseparably linked with the struggle of the Crimean Tatar people for their rights, honor, and future. He was the elder brother of Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemilev.

“This loss is painful for the entire Crimean Tatar people. At a time when Crimea is once again under occupation, we feel especially acutely the value of every life devoted to the struggle for freedom,” the Mejlis emphasized.

Read also: Deportation of Crimean Tatars should be recognized as genocide to prevent justification by Russia – national leader

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 26, 2025, Crimean Tatar national movement activist Dilyaver Osmanov passed away in temporarily occupied Crimea at the age of 71.

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