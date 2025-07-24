403
UK Grapples with Volatile Climate, Searing Heat
(MENAFN) UK is grappling with an increasingly volatile climate as the summer of 2025 unfolds with scorching temperatures, an intensifying drought, and a dramatic surge in wildfires — marking what could become one of the most extreme summers in the country’s recorded history.
Following a remarkably warm and bright spring, and a blistering start to summer, the UK is now experiencing a clear shift in climate norms. Extended heat waves, prolonged dry periods, and record-breaking temperatures have become defining features rather than rare exceptions.
“Spring 2025 was exceptional, going down as the UK’s warmest and sunniest on record,” the UK Met Office, the national weather agency, confirmed.
The heatwave rolled into June, which officially became the hottest June ever recorded in England. For the UK as a whole, it ranked as the second warmest June since records began in 1884.
By 15 July, the national average summer temperature was running 1.14°C (2.1°F) above the long-term norm. England stood out even more starkly, with average temperatures 1.58°C (2.8°F) above normal and daytime highs 2.14°C (3.85°F) beyond historical averages.
Though the UK hasn’t hit its all-time high of 40.3°C (104.5°F) set in July 2022, this summer has still delivered intense heat. On 1 July, Faversham in Kent registered the nation’s highest temperature of the year at 35.8°C (96.4°F), while London reached 34.7°C (94.5°F).
“It’s hard to say this summer has been typical so far when we look at the statistics,” said Emily Carlisle, a climate scientist at the Met Office, in an official statement. “Warmth has continued into July, with three heat waves so far this summer and temperatures rising again later this week. There is, of course, still a month-and-a-half of meteorological summer to go, so plenty of time for things to change.”
Dryness has been just as extreme as the heat. England experienced its driest January-to-June period since 1976, prompting drought warnings across several regions.
The wildfire threat has escalated rapidly. The London Fire Brigade has already tackled more than 30 wildfires this year, putting 2025 on track to rival 2022 — the UK’s most intense wildfire season to date.
According to National Resilience data, wildfire incidents across England and Wales spiked to 564 between January and mid-June. That represents a staggering 717% jump compared to the same timeframe in 2024, and more than twice the number reported during the same period in 2022.
The combination of record-breaking heat, unprecedented dryness, and soaring fire risk is fueling growing concern among emergency services and climate experts alike as the rest of summer looms.
