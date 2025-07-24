Berk Communications Wins Gold At 2025 Ad Age Small Agency Of The Year Awards

MikeWorldWide (MWW) subsidiary honored for bold campaigns, cultural relevance, and measurable impact in the Public Relations category

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications , an award-winning public relations firm and subsidiary of MikeWorldWide (MWW), announced today it has been awarded Gold in the Public Relations category at the 2025 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year Awards .

This prestigious recognition – named at The Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards in Toronto on July 23 – places Berk among the top-performing agencies in the country. Specifically, the award highlights Berk's influence across the public relations landscape, recognizing the firm's high impact storytelling, brand building, and reputation management across the sports, entertainment, and consumer lifestyle sectors.

Over the past year, Berk has played a pivotal role in driving communications around groundbreaking initiatives and rapid-response campaigns. The agency helped launch Unrivaled Basketball's inaugural season, which set a new benchmark with the highest average salary in women's professional sports league history and unveiled several first-of-its-kind partnerships. Berk also led strategic communications for Concert for Carolina, a benefit event that raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts in partnership with Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE). Additionally, in the wake of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, Berk partnered with Fanatics to mobilize the "LA Strong" campaign – bringing together 18 Los Angeles professional sports teams, collegiate programs, and organizations to launch a limited-edition apparel collection benefitting the American Red Cross and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

"Since day one, Berk has understood the power of sports and entertainment and the impact it can have to do good," said Ron Berkowitz, President and Founder of Berk Communications. "This recognition isn't why we do it, but it's a powerful reminder that telling stories that matter and using our platform as a force for good can truly make a difference. We remain committed to always raising the bar for what a public relations firm can achieve."

With more than 25 years of sustained momentum, this award underscores Berk's evolution into one of the most influential and sought-after sports public relations practices. As the sports industry continues to grow in scale and cultural relevance, Berk remains at the forefront in partnership with some of the industry's most dynamic players. The agency's expanding portfolio includes marquee names such as Fanatics, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Carolina Panthers, Unrivaled Basketball, Comcast XFINITY, Portland Fire, Charlotte FC, PUMA, and League One Volleyball, among others. Berk's continued growth reflects not only the strength of its client relationships but also its ability to shape the narratives defining modern sports and entertainment culture.

With this latest recognition from Ad Age, Berk is energized to help brands earn meaningful attention through programs that move culture and drive business.

About Berk Communications

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations agency specializing in building and protecting brand and talent reputations across the globe. An independent subsidiary of MikeWorldWide, Berk has long been driven by a talented team of storytellers who shape conversations and drive cultural relevance. The agency's vast roster of category leaders, challenger brands, and emerging startups spans sports and entertainment, consumer lifestyle, travel and tourism, food and beverage, and technology. Berk is also widely known for its reputation management practice, delivering strategic counsel and communications support to industry leading entrepreneurs, athletes, and talent. Since its founding in 1999, Berk has been guided by the defiant rallying cry "Watch Us Work" - a mindset that continues to define the agency's bold, culture-shaping approach. Berk continues to break boundaries at the intersection of sports and pop culture, consistently delivering results that spark conversation and make an impact. To learn more, visit or follow us @BerkComm on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit / Instagram / LinkedIn

SOURCE Berk Communications

