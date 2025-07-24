Flavcity And MARKET.Live Announce Major Product Launch On Tiktok LIVE Featuring Bobby Parrish - With Exclusive Offers And A Mid-Stream Brand Announcement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) (“VERB” or the“Company”), the force behind MARKET.live, a leading livestream social shopping platform, today announced an exclusive TikTok LIVE event produced in partnership with health and wellness brand. The livestream will feature FlavCity founder, who will unveil the brand's new Anytime-a functional daily drink solution aimed at helping consumers replace sugary, artificial beverages with clean, nutrient-rich options.

The livestream will take place on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET on FlavCity's official TikTok channel, @FlavCity . The event will be hosted from Los Angeles-based studio with Bobby Parrish joining remotely from Florida.

This event marks a major sales milestone for FlavCity and a key moment in the brand's digital expansion. Leveraging full-service production and TikTok expertise, FlavCity will showcase a product line developed to meet the growing demand for healthy, functional beverages that can be enjoyed daily-products that fill a clear gap in the market.

Key event highlights include:



The official launch of FlavCity Anytime Essentials , with inventory allocated exclusively for TikTok

Gifts with purchase and limited-time offers available only during the livestream

A major announcement at 12:30 PM ET , revealing an important new development for the brand Real-time education and product walkthroughs led by Bobby Parrish and hosts

"We really appreciate working with the team and the growth we've enjoyed since we've started with them. We're excited about the continuing expansion and momentum we're building together," said , Chief Marketing Officer at FlavCity . "This launch is an important step forward in our growth and in delivering better-for-you products to our community in innovative ways."

"This launch represents the intersection of innovation in health and wellness with scalable, high-performance digital retail," said Rory J. Cutaia , CEO of VERB. "We're proud to produce this event for Bobby and the FlavCity team as they continue their impressive growth and deliver high-value products that resonate with their massive online community."

Event Details

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Watch:

RSVP:

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company's platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. The Company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for sales enablement includes interactive video CRM, shoppable video, and webinar features. VERB's applications are used by over 200,000 users in more than 100 countries and are available in over 60 languages. The Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and operates creator and production studios in Los Angeles, California.

For more information, please visit: and

Forward-Looking Statements

