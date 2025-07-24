SAIC Appoints David Urban To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urban brings extensive experience at the intersection of policy, politics and strategy

RESTON, Va., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC ), the nation's leading mission integrator, today announced that former senior advisor to President Trump and political strategist David Urban has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2025. Urban has extensive experience across government, military, legal, private and public sectors, helping companies to navigate public policy and strategic communications challenges, as well as advising on corporate governance, risk management and organizational leadership. He will bring that wealth of expertise to his board position at SAIC. Mr. Urban has been appointed to serve on the Board's Audit Committee and this increases SAIC's Board from eleven to twelve members.

“I am thrilled to welcome David to the Board of Directors at SAIC,” said Donna Morea, SAIC Board Chair.“His deep understanding of the federal government's mission will be invaluable as the company continues to innovate, drive growth and seize future opportunities.”

Urban currently holds positions as Managing Director at the BGR Group, Of Counsel at Torridon Law and is a Senior Political Commentator for CNN. He has served as a trusted advisor to companies all around the world, including Lockheed Martin, Zoom, Comcast, TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, CoinBase and 7-Eleven, among others. Urban also served as Chief of Staff to Senator Arlen Spector and as an Officer in the U.S. Army.

He is a board member on several public, private and non-profit organizations, including Virtu Financial, Eos Energy and Subcom, as well as The Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund. Urban is and was the 10th Chairman of the American Battle Monuments Commission and a trustee at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Board of Visitors). He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, holds a Master's in Public Administration from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University.

