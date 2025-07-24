Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Increases Presidential Scholarship For University Students - Decree

2025-07-24 07:06:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree raising the monthly Presidential Scholarship awarded to students at the country's higher education institutions, Trend reports.

Following the amendment, the stipend will be set at 350 manat ($205.8) beginning September 1, 2025. The decision updates a longstanding presidential order first issued on September 3, 2001, which established the merit-based scholarship.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take the necessary steps to implement the decree.

