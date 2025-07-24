GFG Expands Aljo Gold System, Outlines Next Drill Program And Steps Up Regional Exploration
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Zone
|Visible Gold
| New
|ALJ-25-023
|172.9
|193.3
|20.4
|0.54
|Northwest
|incl.
|177.5
|178.2
|0.7
|2.54
|Northwest
|also incl.
|185.0
|186.5
|1.5
|1.87
|Northwest
|ALJ-25-025
|20.0
|31.4
|11.4
|1.20
|Main - West Ext
|incl.
|20.0
|21.5
|1.5
|5.12
|Main - West Ext
|and
|41.0
|46.5
|5.5
|1.28
|Main - West Ext
|and
|169.0
|169.7
|0.7
|2.97
|Main - West Ext
|ALJ-25-026
|18.0
|19.0
|1.0
|1.23
|Main - West Ext
|and
|34.5
|41.2
|6.7
|0.63
|Main - West Ext
|and
|87.6
|119.5
|32.0
|0.31
|Main - West Ext
|and
|125.9
|126.8
|0.9
|8.56
|Main - West Ext
|✓
|ALJ-25-027
|43.5
|47.5
|4.0
|2.37
|Main
|✓
|incl.
|46.0
|47.5
|1.5
|5.92
|Main
|✓
|and
|50.9
|52.4
|1.5
|1.37
|Main
|✓
|and
|57.6
|62.0
|4.4
|0.52
|Main
|✓
|and
|68.0
|72.5
|4.5
|1.12
|Main
|✓
|incl.
|72.0
|72.5
|0.5
|7.83
|Main
|✓
|and
|78.8
|81.2
|2.4
|2.62
|Main
|✓
|incl.
|78.8
|79.4
|0.6
|7.52
|Main
|✓
|and
|136.1
|136.6
|0.5
|4.25
|Main
|✓
|and
|152.5
|157.0
|4.5
|0.47
|Main
|and
|167.3
|168.2
|0.9
|1.34
|HW
|ALJ-25-028
|123.2
|124.2
|1.0
|1.10
|North
|ALJ-24-017
|45.8
|59.0
|13.2
|1.74
|HW
|✓
|incl.
|45.8
|46.3
|0.5
|24.20
|HW
|✓
|also incl.
|54.5
|55.0
|0.5
|5.72
|HW
|✓
|and
|71.5
|74.5
|3.0
|1.74
|HW
|and
|107.0
|108.5
|1.5
|1.79
|HW
|and
|170.3
|171.3
|1.0
|2.24
|HW
|and
|374.6
|378.9
|4.3
|0.81
|Main
|and
|392.0
|393.0
|1.0
|3.07
|FW
|and
|426.0
|431.2
|5.2
|1.51
|FW
|incl.
|426.0
|427.5
|1.5
|4.68
|FW
|ALJ-24-018
|115.5
|120.7
|5.2
|4.13
|HW
|✓
|incl.
|118.5
|120.7
|2.2
|8.98
|HW
|✓
|and
|183.2
|186.0
|2.8
|2.16
|HW
|incl.
|184.2
|185.2
|1.0
|3.84
|HW
|and
|214.1
|227.8
|13.8
|0.43
|Main
|and
|272.9
|274.3
|1.4
|2.26
|Main
|incl.
|273.4
|274.3
|0.9
|3.33
|Main
|and
|327.2
|328.7
|1.4
|5.90
|Main
|ALJ-24-019
|5.3
|8.7
|3.4
|4.39
|HW
|✓
|incl.
|8.0
|8.7
|0.7
|10.70
|HW
|✓
|and
|27.0
|28.5
|1.5
|7.76
|HW
|✓
|and
|34.5
|38.0
|3.5
|1.01
|HW
|and
|42.3
|49.3
|7.0
|1.07
|HW
|incl.
|45.8
|46.8
|1.0
|5.24
|HW
|and
|58.3
|61.7
|3.5
|0.76
|HW
|and
|97.4
|104.4
|7.0
|0.48
|Main
|and
|133.3
|135.5
|2.2
|1.94
|Main
|✓
|and
|140.0
|140.5
|0.5
|8.00
|Main
|✓
|and
|182.5
|183.5
|1.0
|1.27
|Main
|and
|202.2
|203.7
|1.5
|2.78
|Main
|incl.
|203.0
|203.7
|0.8
|5.11
|Main
|and
|228.0
|235.0
|7.0
|0.66
|Main
|incl.
|231.2
|231.9
|0.7
|4.16
|Main
|and
|254.7
|255.8
|1.1
|1.21
|Main
|and
|364.0
|366.6
|2.6
|0.55
|FW3
|and
|383.3
|384.2
|0.8
|1.52
|FW3
|and
|387.0
|388.5
|1.5
|2.17
|FW3
|incl.
|387.0
|387.7
|0.7
|4.20
|FW3
|and
|391.5
|392.1
|0.6
|7.26
|FW3
|ALJ-24-020
|49.3
|49.8
|0.5
|32.70
|HW
|✓
|and
|70.7
|81.9
|11.2
|6.62
|HW
|✓
|incl.
|71.7
|81.9
|10.2
|7.24
|HW
|✓
|and
|109.5
|111.0
|1.5
|1.92
|HW
|and
|129.5
|133.3
|3.8
|2.67
|HW
|✓
|incl.
|132.2
|132.7
|0.5
|16.40
|HW
|✓
|and
|137.5
|142.0
|4.5
|0.85
|HW
|and
|167.0
|168.0
|1.0
|4.92
|HW
|ALJ-25-021
|12.3
|15.3
|3.0
|4.24
|Main - West Ext
|✓
|incl.
|13.3
|14.3
|1.0
|12.00
|Main - West Ext
|✓
|and
|23.0
|26.4
|3.4
|0.71
|Main - West Ext
|and
|178.3
|186.0
|7.7
|0.51
|Main - West Ext
|ALJ-25-022
|15.2
|16.5
|1.3
|4.38
|Main - West Ext
|✓
|incl.
|15.2
|15.8
|0.7
|8.21
|Main - West Ext
|✓
|and
|43.3
|46.8
|3.5
|0.71
|Main - West Ext
|and
|61.5
|64.0
|2.5
|0.85
|Main - West Ext
|ALJ-25-024
|4.8
|9.0
|4.2
|0.53
|Northwest
|and
|21.5
|25.0
|3.5
|0.44
|Northwest
|and
|37.1
|49.6
|12.6
|0.69
|Northwest
|incl.
|41.0
|42.0
|1.0
|2.49
|Northwest
* Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length with a minimum 1 gram-metre product. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.20 g/t Au. Included intervals are calculated using a 1 g/t cut-off at a minimum 1 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 30 to 90% drilled length.
Figure 1: Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District
Figure 2: Goldarm Property Plan View Map
Figure 3: Aljo Gold Project Plan View Map ( 1 )
Figure 4: Aljo Project Cross Section ( 1 )
About GFG Resources Inc.
GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions. The Company operates three gold projects, each hosting large and highly prospective gold properties within the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold.
For further information, please contact:
Brian Skanderbeg, President & CEO
or
Marc Lepage, Vice President, Business Development
Phone: (306) 931-0930
Email: ...
Website:
Stay Connected with Us
X (Twitter): GFGResources
LinkedIn:
Facebook:
Footnotes:
(1) Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.2 g/t Au. Included intervals are calculated using a 1 g/t cut-off at a minimum 1 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 30 to 90% of drilled length. Sampling protocols, quality control and assurance measures and geochemical results related to historic drill core samples quoted in this news release have not been verified by the Qualified Person and therefore must be regarded as estimates.
Sampling and Quality Control
All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Anders Carlson, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of GFG, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.
Drill core samples are being analyzed for gold by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario. Gold analysis consists of the preparation of a 500-gram pulp and an assay of a 50-gram aliquot by Pb collection fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish (Package 1A2-50. Samples assaying above 5 ppm Au are routinely re-run using a gravimetric finish (Package 1A3-50). Selected samples are analysed by metallic screen method (Package 1A4) using a 100-mesh in order to better determine the size of gold grains in the system. Selected samples are also undergoing multi-element analysis for 59 other elements using a four-acid digestion and an ICP-MS finish (Package MA250) by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia. Quality control and assurance measures include the monitoring of results for inserted certified reference materials, coarse blanks and preparation duplicates of drill core.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future exploration plans with respect to its property interests and the timing thereof, the prospective nature of the projects, future price of gold, success of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, permitting time lines, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of exploration work, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate” or“believes”, or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results,“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.
All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the Company will receive required permits and access to surface rights, that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour, and that the political environment within Canada will continue to support the development of mining projects. In addition, the similarity or proximity of other gold deposits to the Company's projects is not necessary indicative of the geological setting, alteration and mineralization of the Goldarm Property, the Pen Gold Project and the Dore Gold Project.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of GFG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; availability of capital, delays in obtaining government approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed annual and interim MD&A are not and should not be construed as being exhaustive.
Although GFG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and GFG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment