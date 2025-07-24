Bryan Johnson To Shut Down Anti-Ageing Company? Real Reason Behind Biohacker's Plan REVEALED

Bryan Johnson, a biotech businessman and longevity fanatic, has declared that he may shut down or sell Blueprint, his health venture, describing it as a "pain-in-the-ass company." The 47-year-old, who recently established the religion "Don't Die," claimed it had become too challenging to balance his economic endeavours with his philosophical interests.

“Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it,” Johnson told Wired.“I don't need the money, and it's a pain-in-the-ass company.”

He said the company originally began after friends asked him for his supplements, but it“evolved in a way where I was trying to do people a solid.” He added, "The problem is now people see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side. I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don't want it."

Johnson's anti-aging initiative, effort Blueprint, garnered international notice. He claims that the effort costs him $2 million (about Rs 17 crore) annually. His business, Blueprint, offers health items including a Rs 4,700 "longevity mix" drink and a Rs 3,600 coffee substitute made from mushrooms dubbed "Super Shrooms."

According to media reports, Blueprint has been struggling financially, missing its break-even point by at least $1 million a month, despite reporting a revenue increase. "Johnson, who had put in $25 million as Blueprint's sole investor, warned executives that the company was running out of money," the report claimed.

However, Johnson has denied that the company is in trouble, despite suggesting that he may shut down the shutters.

What Do We know About Bryan Johnson?

American author, venture capitalist, and entrepreneur Bryan Johnson founded Braintree, a payment processing business that paid $26.2 million to acquire Venmo in 2012 and then sold to PayPal for $800 million in 2013. Johnson reportedly made over $300 million from the sale. Additionally, he established OS Fund, a venture capital business that invests in science and technology firms, and Kernel, a neurotech company that creates brain-monitoring gadgets.

Johnson's anti-aging program, "Project Blueprint," has garnered a lot of media attention. To lower his biological age, he spends about $2 million a year on a regimen that includes a vegan diet, more than 100 supplements per day, intense exercise, and experimental treatments like follistatin gene therapy.