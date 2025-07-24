Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Partnership Key To Regional Stability, President Tokayev Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a telephone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and discussed the critical role of cooperation for regional sustainability, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakhstan.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the level of interaction between the countries largely determines the sustainable development of the entire Central Asia region. In this regard, the parties are taking actions aimed at advancing a number of joint projects in the fields of industry, energy, transport, logistics, and agriculture.

“During the conversation, it was noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are linked by strategic, allied relations based on trust, good-neighborliness, and mutual support. Trade and economic ties, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and scientific and educational exchanges are actively developing,” the information notes.

Moreover, within the framework of the telephone conversation, the interlocutors also exchanged views on current issues of regional cooperation, as well as discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level meetings both in bilateral format and within international events.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, warmly congratulated the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on his birthday and wished him further success in his responsible state activities for the benefit of the brotherly Uzbek people.

He stressed that under the authoritative leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan demonstrates dynamic development, including in the socio-economic sphere.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are important strategic partners in Central Asia, closely cooperating in economic, trade, and investment areas. As of 2025, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan shows steady growth. From January through April 2025, the volume of mutual trade amounted to almost $1.4 billion, which is $168 million more compared to the same period last year. In 2024, the trade turnover between the countries reached nearly $4.3 billion.