Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Partnership Key To Regional Stability, President Tokayev Says

Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Partnership Key To Regional Stability, President Tokayev Says


2025-07-24 05:06:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 24. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a telephone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and discussed the critical role of cooperation for regional sustainability, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakhstan.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the level of interaction between the countries largely determines the sustainable development of the entire Central Asia region. In this regard, the parties are taking actions aimed at advancing a number of joint projects in the fields of industry, energy, transport, logistics, and agriculture.

“During the conversation, it was noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are linked by strategic, allied relations based on trust, good-neighborliness, and mutual support. Trade and economic ties, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and scientific and educational exchanges are actively developing,” the information notes.

Moreover, within the framework of the telephone conversation, the interlocutors also exchanged views on current issues of regional cooperation, as well as discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level meetings both in bilateral format and within international events.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, warmly congratulated the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on his birthday and wished him further success in his responsible state activities for the benefit of the brotherly Uzbek people.

He stressed that under the authoritative leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan demonstrates dynamic development, including in the socio-economic sphere.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are important strategic partners in Central Asia, closely cooperating in economic, trade, and investment areas. As of 2025, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan shows steady growth. From January through April 2025, the volume of mutual trade amounted to almost $1.4 billion, which is $168 million more compared to the same period last year. In 2024, the trade turnover between the countries reached nearly $4.3 billion.

MENAFN24072025000187011040ID1109841244

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search