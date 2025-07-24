403
Chinese Pres. Urges Stronger EU Cooperation, Peaceful Resolution Of Disputes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, July 24 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that China and the European Union should uphold openness and cooperation, and properly manage differences.
According to Xinhua News Agency, Xi made these remarks during talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.
The two EU leaders arrived in Beijing on Wednesday to attend the 25th China-EU Summit, which marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two sides.
Xi described the current period as a "historic turning point" in China-EU relations, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.
He noted that the past five decades have yielded fruitful cooperation that has benefited both parties and the broader world.
He stressed the importance of mutual respect, shared benefits, and prioritizing consensus over differences.
Xi acknowledged cultural and systemic differences but rejected the notion of inevitable conflict or geopolitical rivalry, asserting that China is not the cause of Europe's challenges.
Xi also stated that China-EU ties are independent of any third party and called on Europe to respect China's core interests and its chosen development path.
He urged against economic decoupling and trade barriers, advocating instead for an open business environment.
European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening relations with China, addressing differences constructively, and upholding the UN Charter to tackle global challenges and promote peace and stability. (end)
