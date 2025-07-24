Russians Launch 387 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region, Injuring One Person
According to Fedorov, Russian troops carried out five air strikes on Prymorske, Mala Tokmachka, and Preobrazhenka. 271 drones of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka. Six MLRS attacks were carried out on Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka.
In addition, 105 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamianske, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, and Malynivka.
As a result of the enemy attack on the Vasylivskyi district, a 43-year-old woman was wounded.
20 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, garages, and infrastructure facilities were filed.
As reported by Ukrinform, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by Russian drones on the night of July 24 . Explosions were heard, and air defense systems were activated.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
