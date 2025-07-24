Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Odisha News: Mahima Gosain Express Train Derails At Sambalpur

Odisha News: Mahima Gosain Express Train Derails At Sambalpur


2025-07-24 02:01:25
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Mahima Gosain Express train derailed in Odisha's Sambalpur City Station on Thursday. The rear trolley of a General Coach derailed at slow speed.

Police and Railway officials are present at the spot.

“Rear trolley of a General Coach next to Guard Van of 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Exp derailed near Sambalpur City Station at a very slow speed; Train already left for Sambalpur. No one injured,” said East Coast Railway (ECoR).

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

MENAFN24072025007365015876ID1109840396

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search