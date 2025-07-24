Odisha News: Mahima Gosain Express Train Derails At Sambalpur
Police and Railway officials are present at the spot.
“Rear trolley of a General Coach next to Guard Van of 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Exp derailed near Sambalpur City Station at a very slow speed; Train already left for Sambalpur. No one injured,” said East Coast Railway (ECoR).
Further details awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
