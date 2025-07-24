Kyrgyz Gold Ignites Trade Buzz With Debut In Malaysian Market
The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Committee indicates that 50 kilograms of gold were delivered to Malaysia in the first five months of 2025. During the same period, Kyrgyz gold exports were also directed to the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Türkiye - countries that have historically been among its main buyers.
Kyrgyzstan remains one of the top global exporters of gold. However, the country reduced its national gold reserves by 3.85 tons in the first quarter of 2025, bringing the total to 34.27 tons as of April 1. The sale to Malaysia may reflect efforts to broaden trade channels amid shifting global demand patterns.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment