Kyrgyz Gold Ignites Trade Buzz With Debut In Malaysian Market

2025-07-24 12:05:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 24. Kyrgyzstan has exported gold to Malaysia for the first time, signaling a diversification of its traditional precious metal markets.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Committee indicates that 50 kilograms of gold were delivered to Malaysia in the first five months of 2025. During the same period, Kyrgyz gold exports were also directed to the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Türkiye - countries that have historically been among its main buyers.

Kyrgyzstan remains one of the top global exporters of gold. However, the country reduced its national gold reserves by 3.85 tons in the first quarter of 2025, bringing the total to 34.27 tons as of April 1. The sale to Malaysia may reflect efforts to broaden trade channels amid shifting global demand patterns.

