Claudin 18.2-Directed Oncology Therapeutics--A Fast-Growing Market With Blockbuster Potential Delveinsight

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of Claudin 18.2-directed therapies in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, and other solid tumors

Leading Claudin 18.2-directed therapies companies, such as AskGene, Innovent, AstraZeneca, Antegene, Antennova, Kelun, Phanes, and others, are developing novel Claudin 18.2-directed therapies that can be available in the Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market in the coming years.

Some of the key Claudin 18.2-directed therapies in the pipeline include ASKB589, IBI-343, AZD0901, ATG022/ATN022, SKB315, Spevatamig (PT886), and others. In May 2025, Astellas entered an exclusive license agreement with Evopoint Biosciences for XNW27011, a novel clinical-stage antibody-drug conjugate targeting CLDN18.2.

Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Market Dynamics

The Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market has been witnessing significant momentum driven by advancements in targeted oncology therapies . Claudin 18.2 is a tight junction protein selectively expressed in certain cancers, such as gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic cancer, making it an attractive therapeutic target. The approval of zolbetuximab (VYLOY) by Astellas has validated the clinical potential of Claudin 18.2-targeting monoclonal antibodies, positioning the pathway as a critical frontier in precision oncology. Other players, including domestic and international pharmaceutical companies , are actively developing monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and bispecific antibodies directed against Claudin 18.2, further intensifying the competitive dynamics.

The market is characterized by a robust pipeline across various modalities. Monoclonal antibodies such as zolbetuximab lead the segment, but the pipeline also features novel ADCs and bispecifics, aiming to improve efficacy and overcome resistance mechanisms. Several companies are exploring combination regimens with checkpoint inhibitors and chemotherapy to enhance treatment outcomes. Additionally, there is a growing interest in expanding the therapeutic scope beyond gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers to include pancreatic, lung, and other solid tumors where Claudin 18.2 expression is evident, potentially broadening the patient pool.

Despite the growth prospects, the Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market faces several challenges. These include the need for reliable diagnostic tools to identify Claudin 18.2 expression, patient heterogeneity in expression levels, and potential off-target effects leading to safety concerns. Moreover, market penetration may be impacted by the high cost of biologics and the evolving reimbursement landscape , particularly in emerging markets. Nonetheless, the strong clinical efficacy signals , favorable regulatory momentum, and increasing physician awareness position Claudin 18.2 therapies for substantial growth over the next decade.

Looking ahead, the Claudin 18.2-directed therapy landscape is expected to diversify with the introduction of next-generation modalities such as CAR-T therapies and vaccines targeting the protein. The competitive intensity is likely to increase as additional players enter late-stage development and as combination regimens redefine the treatment paradigm. Continued biomarker-driven patient selection and companion diagnostic development will be critical to optimizing outcomes and driving adoption. Overall, the Claudin 18.2 market represents a dynamic and evolving segment of the oncology therapeutics space, poised for continued innovation and expansion.

Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Treatment Market

Therapies targeting Claudin 18.2 have shown activity across several cancers, such as gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, and other solid tumors. Astellas' VYLOY (zolbetuximab) is currently the first and only approved therapy directed against Claudin 18.2 for advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. It was first approved in Japan in March 2024, followed by regulatory clearance in the UK in August 2024, and later by the US FDA in October 2024.

VYLOY is a cytolytic monoclonal antibody that targets claudin 18.2 and is approved for use alongside fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for adults with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. This treatment is specifically intended for patients whose tumors express claudin 18.2, as confirmed by an FDA-approved diagnostic test.

As a claudin 18.2-targeting cytolytic antibody, VYLOY destroys CLDN18.2-positive cells through mechanisms such as antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC). Preclinical models have shown that combining VYLOY with chemotherapy enhances antitumor activity in CLDN18.2-positive tumors compared to the use of either treatment alone.

Key Emerging Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies and Companies

Several companies, including AskGene (ASKB589), Innovent (IBI-343), Antegene (ATG022/ATN022), Kelun (SKB315), AstraZeneca (AZD0901), Phanes (Spevatamig), and others, are currently engaged in the development and production of CLDN 18.2 therapies, which have the potential to significantly impact and enhance the MCR therapies market.

ASKB589 is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting CLDN1, specifically designed to enhance antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC). In combination with CAPOX chemotherapy and a PD-1 inhibitor as a first-line therapy for patients with gastric/gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) cancer, ASKB589 showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The addition of a PD-1 inhibitor to the ASKB589 plus CAPOX regimen in patients expressing moderate to high levels of CLDN18.2 led to promising anti-tumor effects, characterized by strong and lasting responses.

IBI-343 is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin 18.2, linked to a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload (Exatecan). Engineered with an Fc-silenced backbone to reduce unwanted immune activation, it features a cleavable linker for targeted drug release within tumor cells, enabling a bystander killing effect that affects neighboring tumor cells with low antigen expression. IBI-343 has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and is currently being investigated in the Phase III G-HOPE trial (NCT06238843).

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Overview

Claudin 18.2 is a tight junction protein essential for preserving the integrity of the stomach lining. It is one of the two isoforms produced by the CLDN18 gene and is normally found only in differentiated epithelial cells of the gastric mucosa. In healthy tissues, Claudin 18.2 is hidden within tight junctions, making it inaccessible to drugs. However, during the development of cancers like gastric, gastroesophageal junction (GEJ), and pancreatic cancer, Claudin 18.2 becomes abnormally exposed on the surface of tumor cells, while its expression in normal tissues remains limited.

This distinct expression profile makes Claudin 18.2 a promising and highly specific therapeutic target. The most advanced treatment targeting this protein is VYLOY, a monoclonal antibody that binds to Claudin 18.2 and induces immune-mediated killing of tumor cells. VYLOY has demonstrated encouraging results in late-stage clinical trials and is now approved for treating CLDN18.2-positive gastric and GEJ cancers. Additional therapies under investigation include CAR-T cell therapies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates.

Testing for CLDN18.2 expression using immunohistochemistry (IHC) helps identify patients who may benefit from these targeted treatments, highlighting the dual role of CLDN18.2 as both a biomarker and a therapeutic target in precision cancer therapy.

Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation

