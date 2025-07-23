Pillbox Health Partners with Value Care Suite to Strengthen Nationwide Care Management Solutions

Pillbox Health partners with Value Care Suite to deliver smart care management solutions, empowering providers with turnkey, compliant platforms.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Pillbox Health, a leader in Health Tech industry, for smart medication devices and connected care solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Value Care Suite , a prominent provider of digital care management platforms for value-based healthcare. This partnership aims to revolutionize access to chronic care and medication adherence programs, empowering healthcare providers, pharmacies, and care teams to deliver smarter, more efficient patient care across the United States.Through this collaboration, Pillbox Health integrates Value Care Suite's advanced care management technology into its nationwide service platform. Providers can now leverage a comprehensive, Medicare-compliant solution designed for automated medication management for seniors, chronic care patients, and those needing coordinated support. The partnership enhances access to smart medication box with alerts, digital pillboxes for medication adherence, and tools for caregivers managing prescriptions at Remotely.“This partnership is a powerful alignment of technology, care, and purpose,” said Alpesh Patel, Chief Technical Advisor at Pillbox Health. Together with Value Care Suite, we are providing turnkey solutions for providers seeking to offer Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) - all while simplifying compliance and maximizing revenue opportunities.”Healthcare professionals partnering with Pillbox Health now have access to a fully credentialed provider organization under a licensed medical director, a technology platform that automates Medicare-compliant reporting, patient tracking, and billing - eliminating the common hurdles of multi-state licensure and backend setup. The solution is ideal for providers aiming to deliver medication management for chronic illness or seeking home-use medication management solutions that allow for real-time patient support.“Our collaboration underscores the growing demand for smart medication devices and caregiver solutions for medication adherence,” said Ean Shelley, Executive at Value Care Suite. Our partnership with Smart PillBox reflects our mission, extending powerful tools directly to patients and their care providers to improve medication adherence and support better health at home. We are committed to helping providers simplify care delivery while enhancing patient engagement and clinical outcomes.”Unlocking New Revenue Streams for Providers and PharmaciesWith Pillbox Health and Value Care Suite's combined expertise, healthcare providers can now generate sustainable, recurring revenue by offering CCM, BHI, and RTM services. Providers can earn $50–$80 per patient per month, working flexibly and scaling operations with full backend support and compliance handled by the partnership.As the healthcare industry shifts toward preventive care and value-based reimbursement models, this partnership positions Pillbox Health and Value Care Suite at the forefront of delivering future medication management technology that supports both patient care and provider growth. This move also aligns with broader healthcare innovation investment trends, emphasizing the rising demand for smart medication devices and digital care platforms.About Pillbox HealthPillbox Health provides innovative solutions for medication adherence, remote monitoring, and care coordination. Its platform empowers healthcare professionals to grow their practice with compliant, turnkey care management programs.About Value Care SuiteValue Care Suite specializes in advanced care management platforms designed for value-based care delivery, helping providers streamline operations, enhance patient outcomes, and optimize practice performance. Its mission is to empower healthcare providers with innovative, compliant, and intelligent tools that enhance patient outcomes, streamline care coordination, and unlock the full value of reimbursable care. By integrating clinical workflows, real-time data, and automation, we help care teams deliver proactive, patient-centered services-efficiently and effectively.

