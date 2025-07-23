Azerbaijani And Italian Chiefs Of General Staff Hold Crucial Talks In Baku
Afterwards, the Italian delegation visited Alley of Martyrs. Flowers and wreaths were arranged at the graves of Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as at the Eternal Flame monument.
During the official welcoming ceremony at General Staff of Azerbaijan Army, following the ceremonial passage in front of the guard of honor, the National Anthems of both countries were performed, and the Book of Honor was signed following the protocol.
After the official welcoming ceremony, Colonel General Karim Valiyev expressed satisfaction with seeing his Italian counterpart in Azerbaijan. Emphasizing the significance of the existing military relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, the Chief of the General Staff highlighted the value of such visits in terms of fostering mutual exchange of experience.
Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, General Luciano Portolano conveyed his satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between the two countries, affirming its positive contribution to the progress of both armies.
The meeting focused on the further enhancement of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the military, military-technical, and military educational fields, as well as on various other issues. Both sides expressed confidence in the continued success hereinafter.
Then, the Italian delegation arrived at the Cybersecurity Center, where the guests got acquainted with the activities carried out to ensure the cybersecurity of modern weapon systems and information technology equipment adopted into the Azerbaijan Army's armament. Additionally, the delegation was informed in detail about modern cybersecurity tools powered by artificial intelligence.
Subsequently, the delegation visited the Air Force Combat Control Center, where they were familiarized with the conditions in place. The guests received a comprehensive briefing on the center's organizational structure, operational principles, and key areas of activity.
At the end, one of the military units of the Special Forces was visited.
Flowers were laid in front of the bust of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and the monument complex in memory of Martyrs in the territory of the military unit.
The Italian guests were provided with detailed information regarding the military unit. Following their familiarization with the military unit, the guests watched a series of exemplary combat training performances conducted by members of the Special Forces.
