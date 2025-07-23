GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 23/07: Still Rising (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) My previous GBP/USD signal on 7th July was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels were reached during that day's London session.

Today's GBP/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3515 or $1.3467.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3548, $1.3584, or $1.3620.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Trades must be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Thursday Trade IdeasShort Trade Ideas

I wrote in my previous GBP/USD forecast about two weeks ago that this pair was in a short-term bearish situation but I thought it wise to wait for the price to get established below $1.3561 before entering any new short trade. This was an OK call but not actionable on the day.

The picture now is more clearly defined: we have a US Dollar that is growing weaker again, in line with its clear long-term bearish trend. There are occasional retracements but the weakness in the greenback is a prime river of the Forex market, especially in the major pairs like this one. The Pound is showing a reasonable level of relative strength although that is nothing special, because inflation remains relatively high in the UK, and the Bank of England has to maintain a high interest rate.

Technically, a zoom out on the price chart here shows there was a bullish double bottom at $1.3375 some days ago, and ever since the second bottom, the price has been rising solidly. I do not say any reason for that to change today, so long trades are likely to be a better bet than short ones.

As I write, bulls are trying to push the price beyond the key resistance level just ahead at $1.3548. Trading this currency pair tends to work best by looking for breakouts. So, I think if we quickly get two consecutive higher hourly closes above $1.3550, that could be a good signal for a long trade entry, if there is no significant upper wick on the second candlestick. Beware of a potential bearish reversal around the time New York opens.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the GBP or the USD.

