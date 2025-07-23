GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 23/07: Still Rising (Chart)
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3515 or $1.3467. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3548, $1.3584, or $1.3620. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
As I write, bulls are trying to push the price beyond the key resistance level just ahead at $1.3548. Trading this currency pair tends to work best by looking for breakouts. So, I think if we quickly get two consecutive higher hourly closes above $1.3550, that could be a good signal for a long trade entry, if there is no significant upper wick on the second candlestick. Beware of a potential bearish reversal around the time New York opens.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the GBP or the USD.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our top 100 brokers list worth reviewing.
