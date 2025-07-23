U.S. Department Of Justice To Sponsor Cellebrite For Fedramp ATO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS CORNER, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will serve as the official sponsoring agency for the platform's pursuit of a FedRAMP High authorization.

Cellebrite announced its intent to pursue FedRAMP authorization in 2024. In 2025, Cellebrite Government Cloud (CGC) was reviewed by a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), and the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) prepared a Readiness Assessment Report (RAR), which granted Cellebrite Government Cloud FedRAMP High Ready status. DOJ's sponsorship is the critical step required for Cellebrite Government Cloud (CGC) to advance from its current FedRAMP High Ready designation to“In Process” status. This marks a major milestone that significantly accelerates Cellebrite's compliance journey towards a full Authorization to Operate (ATO).

“We are proud to offer our U.S. federal customers reliable, secure and cutting-edge cloud solutions that enhance their investigative processes and expedite their missions,” said Erik Sachwitz, General Manager of Cellebrite Federal Solutions, Inc.“We are grateful to the Justice Department for entrusting us to implement their workflow on the Cellebrite Government Cloud. This milestone marks a significant advancement to our ongoing efforts to deepen our support of U.S. federal agencies.”

The Cellebrite Government Cloud (CGC) will launch with a comprehensive suite of digital investigative tools. The initial offering provides U.S. federal agencies secure access to two of the company's market-leading solutions: Cellebrite Inseyets, enabling immediate online access to Cellebrite's latest digital forensics capabilities, and Cellebrite Guardian, for collaborative digital evidence review, sharing and storage. Together, these integrated solutions are designed to deliver greater operational efficiencies, support end-to-end collaboration and strengthen the overall chain of custody to help U.S. federal agencies advance their missions while meeting the scalability and security requirements of national, regional and local public safety customers. By shifting digital investigation workflows to the cloud, agencies and attorneys gain secure, flexible access to evidence from anywhere, while also harnessing advanced analytical capabilities enabled by powerful cloud infrastructure.

Demonstrating a commitment to supporting diverse missions and operational environments, Cellebrite ensures agencies will continue to have access to on-premises, hybrid and fully offline solutions, empowering them to operate effectively regardless of their unique requirements.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital investigations and intelligence gathering to accelerate justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite's AI-powered Digital Investigation Platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies, and businesses rely on Cellebrite's digital forensic and investigative solutions-available via cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments-to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at , , and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

