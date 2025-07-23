403
China Urges Constructive Situation for Global Trade
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, China emphasized the need for a “sound environment” to support global commerce and economic collaboration following the recent $550 billion trade pact announced between the United States and Japan.
During a press briefing held in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Guo Jiakun reiterated China’s consistent stance on trade matters.
“China, as always, believes that all parties should solve economic and trade disagreements through equal-footed dialogue and consultation and uphold a sound environment for international trade and economic cooperation,” Guo stated.
His comments followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday of what he described as a “massive” trade agreement with Japan, the world’s fifth-largest economy.
The deal was presented as a significant achievement on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social.
"We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made,” Trump wrote.
He further claimed, “Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the Profits,” and noted that Tokyo's “reciprocal tariffs” to the US would drop to 15%, down from the earlier rate of 25%.
