Ukraine Reports Mirage 2000 Loss


2025-07-23 05:54:41
(MENAFN) The Ukrainian air force has acknowledged the first downing of a Mirage 2000 combat aircraft, supplied by France, citing a technical malfunction on Tuesday evening.

The incident marks a significant moment, as these French-built jets are part of a broader military support initiative aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense amid its ongoing war with Russia.

France had committed to transferring six out of its fleet of 26 Mirage 2000 jets to Ukraine under a multi-billion euro defense aid package.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that the initial three aircraft were handed over in early February.

According to reports from Ukrainian outlets, the jet crashed in the Volyn Region, a western part of Ukraine located far from the active combat zones.

Visual content shared online appeared to capture the pilot descending by parachute, suggesting a successful ejection.

The Ukrainian military expressed praise for the aviator's response during the emergency, stating that he acted “professionally” and managed to eject safely.

The head of public communications for the Ukrainian air force, Yury Ignat, noted that the pilot, whose identity has not been disclosed, “did everything to divert the aircraft to a safe place far from any settlement.”

Ignat further emphasized that “such incidents are common all over the world” and highlighted the pilot’s survival, saying “the important thing is the pilot is alive and well.”

Ukraine has earlier acknowledged the destruction of several US-produced F-16 jets in combat scenarios.

Although Kyiv initially promoted Western aircraft as a strategic advantage on the battlefield, they have mostly been utilized to intercept Russian long-range missiles due to the limited availability of air defense systems.

