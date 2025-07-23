Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zylox-Tonbridge Issues Positive Profit Alert, Expects Over RMB 115 Million In 1H 2025 Net Profit


2025-07-23 03:01:33
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HANGZHOU, China, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2190, "Zylox-Tonbridge" or the "Company"), a leading medical device company in China's peripheral and neurovascular interventional market, today announced a positive profit alert for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Based on preliminary unaudited figures, the Company expects to record revenue of over RMB 480 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 31.1%. Net profit is anticipated to exceed RMB 115 million, reflecting a robust growth of approximately 66.9% compared to the same period in 2024.

The strong performance was primarily driven by the continued expansion of the Company's neurovascular and peripheral vascular intervention businesses, as well as further improvements in operational efficiency. Key products such as the KylinTM Flow Diverter, neurovascular guidewires, UltraFree® Drug-Coated PTA Balloon Catheter, and Zylox OctoplusTM Vena Cava Filter delivered significant sales growth and steadily expanded market share during the reporting period.

In addition to commercial expansion, Zylox-Tonbridge also accelerated the launch of innovative products. In the first half of 2025, the ZYLOX EagleTM Peripheral Thrombus aspiration system received marketing approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), further enriching the Company's product portfolio and enhancing its comprehensive treatment solutions.

The Company also made notable progress in international markets. Several core products obtained regulatory approvals and achieved initial commercial sales in key emerging markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America-marking a new phase of accelerated global expansion.

Looking ahead, Zylox-Tonbridge remains committed to its mission of "Innovation for Quality Life". The Company will continue to invest in medical technology innovation and strive to provide high-quality, and affordable solutions for patients worldwide. By advancing the adoption of innovative technologies, Zylox-Tonbridge aims to contribute to the sustainable development of the global healthcare ecosystem.

