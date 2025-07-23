403
Hunter Biden claims he’d raid El Salvador
(MENAFN) Hunter Biden has stirred controversy by suggesting the U.S. should consider using military threats against El Salvador to secure the return of individuals deported there under Donald Trump’s presidency. In a blunt interview released Monday with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, Biden criticized Trump-era immigration policies and urged Democrats to adopt a more forceful approach.
“If I were president, I’d call the president of El Salvador and say, ‘Either you send them back or I’m going to invade,’” Biden declared, calling the current situation a “crime.” He condemned both Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele as “dictator thugs,” and described El Salvador’s Tecoluca mega-prison — a central part of Bukele’s anti-gang crackdown — as a “concentration camp,” saying it was a place where “if you’re not dead, you’d want to be.”
The Trump administration faced widespread criticism for its strict immigration policies, including mass deportations of alleged gang members. Activists have accused U.S. immigration authorities of violating due process, while supporters argued the measures were needed to ensure national security.
During the nearly three-hour conversation, Hunter Biden praised his father Joe Biden’s policies and legacy, while sharply criticizing Democratic politicians who advocate a more cautious tone on immigration following Trump’s return to office in 2024. He dismissed such positions, saying, “F*ck you!” and stressed the importance of undocumented workers to the American economy, particularly in low-income jobs.
Immigrant rights groups have long pointed out that fear of deportation often silences undocumented workers from reporting abuse or exploitation, further depressing wages and labor conditions across the country.
