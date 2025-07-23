India Committed To Catalyse Change Across Global South: NITI Aayog VC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) India's sustained economic growth and inclusive development model position it as an“anchor of stability” at a time when the world is facing economic uncertainty and transformation, Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, has said.

He was speaking at the ministerial segment of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the United Nations Headquarters in the US.

According to Bery, the world community is currently undergoing a period of profound economic change, making it more important than ever for everyone to work together to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He emphasised that the world today requires new growth engines, development models that can be scaled and replicated across countries, and trustworthy anchors of stability.

He asserted that, by utilising its distinct advantages and growth history, India is prepared and eager to provide all three.

Bery emphasised India's economic tenacity, stating that the nation has become a thriving democracy with steadily rising socioeconomic metrics. He credited this advancement to a confluence of inclusive digital technologies, morally sound reforms, and laws meant to empower all facets of society.

Additionally, he emphasised India's commitment to promoting change throughout the Global South. He believed that other developing nations could learn from India's development journey, which is notable for its scale, speed, and stability.

According to Bery, who cited recent data, an estimated 248 million Indians are thought to have escaped poverty between 2013–14 and 2022–23. He underlined that India is fully committed to making sure that these young people have a bright and productive future, as the country now has the largest number of young people entering the workforce worldwide

India's development story, Bery said, is evidence that inclusive and sustainable growth is not only possible but also scalable in a variety of settings.

India reaffirmed its belief in the UN as the cornerstone of multilateralism as it marks the organisation's 80th anniversary, he said.