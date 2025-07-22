NEOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Neogen Corporation - NEOG
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Neogen and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 16, 2025 .
About the Lawsuit
Neogen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On April 9, 2025, the Company disclosed a quarterly revenue decrease of 3.4% to $221 million due to integration issues and again cut its FY25 guidance and noted that capital expenditures were expected to be $100 million as a result of lowered adjusted EBITDA and a pull-forward of integration-related capital expenditures into FY25, as well as announcing the departure of its CEO. On this news, the price of Neogen's shares plummeted 28% to close at $5.02 per share, on a volume of 47 million shares. Then, on June 4, 2025, the Company disclosed that it expected“EBITDA margin to probably be around the high-teens” which represented a considerable drop from the previous quarter's profit margin of 22%. On this news, the price of Neogen's shares fell an additional 17%, to close at $4.96 per share.
The case is Operating Eng'rs Constr. Indus. & Misc. Pension Fund v. Neogen Corp., et al., No. 25-cv-00802.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services
To learn more about KSF, you may visit .
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
...
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
