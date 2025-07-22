Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-22 08:06:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Cabinet has underlined the need of nationalizing health services in a way that enhances care quality and raises national cadres' efficiency.

KUWAIT -- Crude oil production by member states of the Energy Organization reached 21.6 million barrels per day, accounting to 24 percent of the global crude output that amounted to 88.7 million bpd, said Jamal Al-Loughani, the AEO Secretary General.

CAIRO -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah stressed that Kuwait vehemently believes in international human rights conventions and treaties, mainly the Arab Charter on Human Rights.

LONDON -- Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud has affirmed the need for caution and preparedness to counter the rising tensions and instability in the region.

BRUSSELS -- The European Union's (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas affirmed that the killing of civilians while trying to access humanitarian aid in Gaza is "indefensible." (end) mb

MENAFN22072025000071011013ID1109834640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search