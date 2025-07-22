Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Crude oil production by member states of the Energy Organization reached 21.6 million barrels per day, accounting to 24 percent of the global crude output that amounted to 88.7 million bpd, said Jamal Al-Loughani, the AEO Secretary General.
CAIRO -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah stressed that Kuwait vehemently believes in international human rights conventions and treaties, mainly the Arab Charter on Human Rights.
LONDON -- Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud has affirmed the need for caution and preparedness to counter the rising tensions and instability in the region.
BRUSSELS -- The European Union's (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas affirmed that the killing of civilians while trying to access humanitarian aid in Gaza is "indefensible." (end) mb
