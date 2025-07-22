Ladeidra Stokes-Roberts Launches RBS Counseling & Educational Services LLC To Honor Her Mother's Legacy And Empower Communities Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)



Photo Courtesy: Tracy Stokes Capers

Ocala, Florida - July 22, 2025 - LaDeidra Stokes-Roberts, LMHC, M.S., M.A., a dedicated mental health professional and community advocate, has launched RBS Counseling & Educational Services LLC . The organization is focused on supporting personal growth and community well-being through a combination of counseling, educational support, and wellness initiatives. Founded with the aim of addressing critical needs in mental health and education, RBS serves as a tribute to LaDeidra's late mother, Richardean B. Stokes, while also working to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in the community.

A Legacy of Service and Community Impact

RBS Counseling & Educational Services LLC is designed to offer more than just mental health support-it is a resource for long-term social change. Founded by LaDeidra Stokes-Roberts, the organization combines counseling services with community-focused outreach programs that seek to address both personal wellness and educational success. The organization's work includes mental health forums, educational workshops, and various community events, each developed with the goal of providing meaningful support to families and individuals in need.

LaDeidra's vision for RBS is deeply influenced by her mother's lifelong dedication to community service. Named in honor of Richardean B. Stokes, RBS reflects the values of care, compassion, and empowerment that LaDeidra inherited from her mother. "My mother's unwavering dedication to helping others has inspired me to create a platform that could continue her legacy," says LaDeidra. "At RBS, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of those we serve."

Innovative Programs for Mental Health and Education

Under LaDeidra's leadership, RBS has developed a number of innovative programs to help address the diverse needs of the community. These include the Music & Mental Health program, which explores how music can support emotional well-being, and the Reaching Beyond Self workshops, which encourage personal growth and resilience. Additionally, RBS organizes community events, such as men's basketball tournaments, which provide opportunities for physical wellness while also fostering community engagement.

The organization also provides educational support through initiatives like homework assistance for children and back-to-school events aimed at helping students prepare for the academic year. By integrating mental health services with educational support, RBS offers a holistic approach to personal development and community care.

Expanding Nationwide to Reach More Communities

Looking to the future, LaDeidra plans to extend the reach of RBS Counseling & Educational Services LLC to new states over the next few years. The goal is to offer RBS's programs and services to an even broader audience, ensuring that more families and individuals can access the support they need. This expansion would allow the organization to continue growing and adapting to meet the needs of diverse communities across the country.

“Our growth is focused on extending our services to a wider range of communities,” LaDeidra says.“While we remain committed to serving local populations, we are looking forward to bringing our approach to more areas, where we hope to reach people who can benefit from the support we offer.”

Honoring a Powerful Legacy

The creation of RBS Counseling & Educational Services LLC carries significant personal meaning for LaDeidra, as it is a direct tribute to the life and legacy of her mother, Richardean B. Stokes. Richardean was known for her dedication to serving others and improving her community. Through RBS, LaDeidra continues to uphold her mother's values, ensuring that her legacy is reflected in every service provided and in the positive impact on the lives of those the organization serves.

“RBS is about much more than just providing counseling-it is about continuing my mother's legacy by creating opportunities for individuals to heal, grow, and achieve their potential,” LaDeidra says.

About LaDeidra Stokes-Roberts and RBS Counseling & Educational Services LLC

LaDeidra Stokes-Roberts, LMHC, M.S., M.A., is a licensed mental health counselor and the founder of RBS Counseling & Educational Services LLC. With a strong academic background, including a Master of Arts in Human Services Counseling and a Master of Science in Human Services, LaDeidra has a comprehensive foundation in mental health care and community service. Currently licensed as a mental health counselor in Florida, she is working to expand her professional licensure into New Jersey, South Carolina, and Georgia.

RBS Counseling & Educational Services LLC offers a range of mental health counseling, educational support, and community outreach programs. The organization was founded in honor of LaDeidra's late mother, Richardean B. Stokes, whose dedication to helping others continues to shape RBS's mission and values.

For more information about RBS Counseling & Educational Services LLC, visit .