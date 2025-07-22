EMV 2Nd Phase Workshops Debates National Industries Achievements, Challenges, Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 22 (Petra) On the eighth day of the second phase of workshops of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), representatives of Jordan's industrial sector reviewed progress made on initiatives during the first phase (2023–2025) and explored priorities for the upcoming phase (2026–2029).Held at the Royal Hashemite Court on Tuesday, the session featured in-depth discussions on achievements, ongoing challenges, and opportunities to boost the sector's contribution to the national economy.Ihab Qaderi, representative of the leather and garments sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, highlighted the vision's structural flexibility, allowing for course adjustments in response to changing conditions without losing direction. He said the workshop focused on assessing initiatives launched during 2023–2025, evaluating what had been completed and what remained under implementation, with the aim of reprioritizing and refining projects to enhance their tangible impact.Qaderi noted that the leather and garments industry remains a key focus of the vision due to its role in job creation.Fawaz Al-Shakaa, board member of the Chamber and representative of the handicrafts sector, emphasized that despite unforeseen regional and economic challenges, Jordan has maintained a financially stable economy. He said that ongoing evaluations of the vision's progress reflect a genuine commitment to staying on the right path. He added that continuous coordination among stakeholders has provided real-time feedback and helped close gaps between planning and execution.Al-Shakaa explained that the handicrafts industry relies on small enterprises that require flexible regulations, specialized financing, and targeted training programs to boost efficiency and competitiveness.Hazem Rahahleh, Director General of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, called the adoption of the Economic Modernization Vision a strategic step forward. He cited strong commitment from both government and private sectors, underpinned by close royal oversight. "The progress so far is promising, but there is still significant room for advancement," he said, expressing hope that the 2026–2029 executive program would accelerate momentum.Hanan Sboul, Secretary-General of the Jordanian Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, said the workshop offered an important opportunity to evaluate accomplishments in the first phase. She noted that the sector had 68 initiatives under the vision, 11 of which were specifically geared toward pharmaceuticals. "Since the launch of the vision, pharmaceutical exports have grown from JD500 million to JD611 million, with an annual growth rate of 15–20 percent a strong indication that we're on the right track, though our aspirations remain high, especially with goals extending to 2033," she said.The industrial sector is a cornerstone of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, serving as a key engine for economic growth, job creation, productivity enhancement, export expansion, and boosting the competitiveness of local products both domestically and internationally.The sector encompasses sub-sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food, garments, and engineering. According to the vision, Jordan's industrial sector enjoys competitive advantages in fertilizers, garments, and pharmaceuticals. Free trade agreements also support Jordanian export competitiveness, while the country's geographic location and its network of industrial zones provide strategic leverage.The vision also aims to increase youth and female participation in industry, improve work environments, boost domestic production by reducing imports, raise export volume, expand job opportunities, lower production costs, ensure gas supply to industrial zones, and enhance productivity through support for SMEs, foreign and domestic investment, legal reform, and streamlined procedures.Phase one initiatives included programs to promote local products, attract new industries and investments, improve SME competitiveness, deliver research-based industrial support, establish a sector-specific data center, and foster entrepreneurship. It also featured detailed sectoral plans, including export strategies.In pharmaceuticals, initiatives targeted research and development for new drugs and promotional policies for local production. In the food sector, efforts focused on allocating agricultural output for food processing and improving vertical integration. The garments industry saw expansion of vocational training and use of the Sector Skills Council. In engineering industries, feasibility studies were launched for high-growth product lines.