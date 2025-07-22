Silvania And Grupo Perú Agree First Of A Kind Agreement To Launch World's First Jurisdictional REDD+ Program On Indigenous Lands



Historic Partnership: Silvania and Grupo Perú, representing AIDESEP, ANECAP, and CONAP, join forces to develop the world's first Jurisdictional REDD+ Program on Indigenous lands in Peru, led by the Peruvian Ministry of Environment (MINAM).

Landscape scale Amazon protection: The initiative aims to protect up to 7.5 million hectares of Amazon rainforest, delivering significant biodiversity and climate benefits. Indigenous Leadership: The program prioritizes Indigenous rights, cultural heritage, and sustainable development, empowering local communities as stewards of the forest.

GENEVA, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvania, Mercuria's global natural capital investment platform, has announced a partnership with Grupo Perú - a coalition representing three Indigenous Peoples organizations in Peru: AIDESEP, ANECAP, and CONAP – to invest in the development of the world's first Jurisdictional REDD+ Program on Indigenous lands, marking a significant step forward in global conservation and climate action.

Signed in the presence of the Peruvian Minister of Environment, Juan Castro Vargas, this initiative will be led by the Peruvian Ministry of Environment (MINAM) in close collaboration with Grupo Perú and their NGO partner, Desarrollo Rural Sustentable (DRIS).

Together, the Jurisdictional REDD+ program aims to protect up to 7.5 million hectares of Amazon rainforest, while fostering sustainable development and safeguarding the rights and cultural heritage of Indigenous communities.

A Pioneering Approach to Conservation and Community Empowerment

The program represents a new model for addressing deforestation and climate change in partnership with the Indigenous communities. By implementing a range of initiatives designed to enhance livelihoods, improve social conditions, strengthen governance capacity, and bolster the enforcement of regulatory frameworks, the program seeks to create lasting benefits for both people and the planet.

Central to this effort is a deep commitment to respecting the rights, traditions, and needs of the Indigenous communities who have long served as stewards of these vital forests. The initiative will prioritize inclusive decision-making and equitable benefit-sharing to ensure that the voices of Indigenous Peoples remain at the heart of conservation efforts.

Protecting Biodiversity and Advancing Climate Goals

The Amazon rainforest is home to some of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems, and the program is expected to deliver significant biodiversity benefits alongside its conservation efforts. By safeguarding these critical habitats, the initiative will contribute to global climate goals while preserving the rich natural heritage of the region.

The program will be registered under the ART TREES standard. This robust framework will help drive measurable progress in reducing deforestation and promoting sustainable land use practices.

A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

"This partnership represents a monumental step forward in the fight against deforestation and climate change," said Andres Huby, Head of Latam at Silvania. "By working hand-in-hand with Indigenous communities, we are not only protecting vital ecosystems but also empowering the stewards of these lands to lead the way in sustainable development."

CONAP echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and respect for Indigenous rights. "The forest is not just life, it is our home, our history, and our future. With these agreements, we are ensuring its protection and reaffirming our commitment to the world," said Apu Oseas Barbarán, president of CONAP.

Voices from Indigenous leadership

"For years, we have maintained that the international community cannot talk about climate solutions without Indigenous peoples. This agreement represents an opportunity to strengthen our capacities for Indigenous governance, boost territorial monitoring, and channel climate resources in a direct, fair, and transparent manner," said Apu Jorge Pérez, president of AIDESEP.

"The union of Indigenous peoples through the Grupo Peru, together with MINAM and the private sector through Mercuria via their Silvania vehicle, enables the establishment of a strategic alliance for the conservation and sustainable use of forests that benefits the Indigenous peoples of the Amazon, improving their quality of life," stated Apu Fermín Chimatani, president of ANECAP.

About Silvania

Silvania is a global natural capital investment platform launched with an initial USD $500 million commitment from Mercuria and its co-founders, aims to restore the planet's natural balance by mobilizing large-scale private investment in nature and biodiversity.

It is a leading company in investing in and developing environmental solutions, carbon credit trading and marketing, sustainable finance, and climate impact initiatives. The company is dedicated to fostering partnerships that drive measurable progress in global sustainability efforts.

About Grupo Perú

Grupo Perú is a coalition of three Indigenous Peoples organizations in Peru- Interethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Rainforest (AIDESEP), National Association of Executors of Administration Contracts of Communal Reserves of Peru (ANECAP), and Confederation of Amazonian Nationalities of Peru (CONAP). They encompass a wide range of tribes and ethnic group to represent and advocates for the rights of Indigenous Peoples - promoting the sustainable development of Indigenous territories, protecting cultural heritage, and ensuring the recognition of Indigenous governance systems. Collectively they represent over 3,000 Indigenous Communities.

