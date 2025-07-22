Bassett Announces Board Appointment
After receiving his undergraduate degree in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern Indiana, Mr. Goergen embarked on a career as a certified financial analyst and industry executive gaining decades of experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, global sourcing and strategic planning. He has more than 20 years of C-Level experience with commercial and residential furniture companies, most recently focused on leading high-end commercial and luxury residential design firms.
About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings with a wide range of distribution types. Bassett sales approximately 60% of its products through its network of 87 company- and licensee-owned stores which feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company's capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1,000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company's custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at (BSET-E)
J. Michael Daniel, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(276) 629-6614 - Investors
Peter D. Morrison, Vice President of Communications
(276) 629-6387 – Media
