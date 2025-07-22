New Richmond American Community Debuting In Reisterstown
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Worthington Grove for a Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 26, between 12 and 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and model home tours while they learn about everything this dynamic new neighborhood has to offer.
Community highlights:
-
Beautiful new homes with open layouts
Five impressive ranch & two-story floor plans
Up to 7 bedrooms & approx. to 4,460 sq. ft.
Designer-curated fixtures & finishes
Gourmet kitchens, finished basements & deluxe primary bathrooms available
Convenient access to downtown Baltimore & Owings Mills via I-795 & I-695
Close proximity to notable schools, employment hubs, shopping & dining
Worthington Grove is located at 920 Honeyflower Drive in Reisterstown. Call 410.929.4940 or visit RichmondAmerican to learn more and RSVP for the special Grand Opening event.
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.
SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment