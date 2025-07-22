New Richmond American Community Debuting In Reisterstown

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Worthington Grove for a Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 26, between 12 and 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and model home tours while they learn about everything this dynamic new neighborhood has to offer.

Community highlights:



Beautiful new homes with open layouts

Five impressive ranch & two-story floor plans

Up to 7 bedrooms & approx. to 4,460 sq. ft.

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Gourmet kitchens, finished basements & deluxe primary bathrooms available

Convenient access to downtown Baltimore & Owings Mills via I-795 & I-695 Close proximity to notable schools, employment hubs, shopping & dining

Worthington Grove is located at 920 Honeyflower Drive in Reisterstown. Call 410.929.4940 or visit RichmondAmerican to learn more and RSVP for the special Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

