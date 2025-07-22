403
EU's Kallas To Israel: Stop Killing Civilians At Gaza Aid Points
Amman, July 22 (Petra) – European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday she had told her Israeli counterpart that the Israeli army must "stop killing" civilians at humanitarian aid distribution points in Gaza.
In a post on X, Kallas said, "The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible."
She added that she had reiterated to Israel's foreign minister the need to ensure the flow of aid and emphasized that "the Israeli army must stop killing people at distribution sites."
Kallas also said she reminded the minister that "all options are on the table" if Israel fails to meet its obligations.
Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X, "Civilians must never be targeted. The images from Gaza are unbearable."
"This must stop now," she wrote. "Israel must fulfill its obligations."
