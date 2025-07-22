Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU's Kallas To Israel: Stop Killing Civilians At Gaza Aid Points


2025-07-22 03:07:15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 22 (Petra) – European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday she had told her Israeli counterpart that the Israeli army must "stop killing" civilians at humanitarian aid distribution points in Gaza.
In a post on X, Kallas said, "The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible."
She added that she had reiterated to Israel's foreign minister the need to ensure the flow of aid and emphasized that "the Israeli army must stop killing people at distribution sites."
Kallas also said she reminded the minister that "all options are on the table" if Israel fails to meet its obligations.
Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X, "Civilians must never be targeted. The images from Gaza are unbearable."
"This must stop now," she wrote. "Israel must fulfill its obligations."

MENAFN22072025000117011021ID1109833698

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search