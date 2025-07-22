Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center Highlights Interview With Midwife Lenika Vianen, MSN, CNM

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center"Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center announces an upcoming interview featuring founder Mark Schwartz and midwife Lenika Vianen. The discussion examines the benefits of acupuncture and herbal medicine for promoting wellness, particularly for women and expectant mothers. The center continues to promote holistic healing through services like acupuncture, herbal remedies, fertility support, stress relief, and skin rejuvenation.

Atlanta, GA - July 22, 2025 - Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center is pleased to announce a recent interview featuring its founder and lead practitioner, Mark Schwartz, conducted by midwife Lenika Vianen, MSN, CNM. This engaging discussion provides valuable insights into the benefits of acupuncture and herbal medicine in promoting health and wellness, specifically tailored for both expectant mothers and the broader community.

The interview, which covers a variety of topics including holistic approaches to health, integrative care, and the unique philosophy behind Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center, will soon be available on the center's website. This addition is part of the center's ongoing effort to educate and inspire patients about the power of natural healing and wellness solutions.

Mark Schwartz expressed excitement about the opportunity to share his expertise and collaborate with a fellow advocate of integrative health. Viewers can also watch the interview through Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center's website.

Services Offered by Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center

Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center is dedicated to providing a range of services designed to support physical, mental, and emotional wellness. Here are some of the specialized services available to patients:

Acupuncture

Offering personalized acupuncture treatments, our center addresses a variety of needs, including pain management, stress relief, and enhanced fertility. These treatments are rooted in traditional Chinese medicine and tailored to individual health goals. For those seeking skin rejuvenation options, we also provide microneedling in Atlanta , a cosmetic procedure designed to improve skin texture and appearance.

Herbal Medicine

The center provides customized herbal formulas designed to complement acupuncture therapies. These remedies utilize natural ingredients to support long-term wellness and treat specific health conditions.

Women's Health

With a particular focus on women's health, including fertility acupuncture in Atlanta and pregnancy care, the center offers holistic interventions that aim to balance hormones, promote healthy cycles, and enhance overall reproductive health.

Stress & Anxiety Management

Through acupuncture and related therapies, patients can experience significant reductions in stress and anxiety, fostering relaxation and emotional balance in their daily lives.

About the Company

Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center , located in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, is a trusted provider of acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine. Under the leadership of Mark Schwartz, the center is committed to delivering personalized, natural solutions to enhance health and well-being. By blending ancient techniques with modern care, Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center has become a beacon for holistic wellness in the community.