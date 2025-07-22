India Offers Growth Model For Developing Nations: NITI Aayog VC Suman Bery At UN Forum

MENAFN - KNN India)India's Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman Bery addressed the ministerial segment of the High Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development Goals at UN Headquarters on Monday, positioning the country as a stabilising force for global economic development.

Bery emphasised that India's sustained economic growth establishes the nation as an anchor of stability for a world seeking new engines of growth and scalable development models.

Speaking to the international community, Bery noted that the world is currently navigating a period of significant economic shifts and uncertainty, making collective work on Sustainable Development Goals more critical than ever.

He asserted that India, with its unique strengths and experience, stands ready to provide stability, growth engines, and replicable development models to the global community.

Bery characterised India as a vibrant democracy with steadily improving socio-economic indicators, enabled by inclusive digital technologies, principled reforms, and a focus on empowering all segments of society.

He highlighted that India's development journey, marked by scale, speed, and stability, offers a credible and replicable pathway for fellow developing countries, particularly those in the Global South.

The NITI Aayog official presented significant poverty reduction figures, stating that an estimated 248 million Indians escaped poverty during the decade between 2013-14 and 2022-23.

With India currently home to the world's largest cohort of youth entering employment, Bery emphasised the country's commitment to ensuring a bright and productive future for this demographic.

India's international development cooperation was also highlighted, with Bery noting the country's extension of concessional finance, technology partnerships, and capacity building support across developing countries. These initiatives include solar energy infrastructure and digital governance tools, demonstrating India's commitment to sharing its development experience with other nations.

As the United Nations marks its 80th anniversary, Bery reaffirmed India's belief in the organisation as the cornerstone of multilateralism.

He expressed support for a more representative and effective UN system that reflects contemporary realities and empowers all nations to shape the shared global future.

The forum took place against challenging global circumstances, as noted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his remarks to the High-level Political Forum.

Guterres observed that the international community was meeting amid global conflicts that are pushing the Sustainable Development Goals further out of reach, underscoring the importance of nations like India positioning themselves as stabilising influences in uncertain times.

