Zelensky Proposes Fedorov As New Minister Of Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this in his evening address, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I have also decided to change the working format of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. I have proposed to Mykhailo Fedorov that he become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

He noted that Fedorov is currently "deeply involved in the issues related to the Drone Line and works very effectively on digitalizing public services and processes." He expressed hope that Fedorov would be able to implement changes in the defense sector that would help Ukraine.

Zelensky also noted that "Denys Shmyhal remains part of our team."

He emphasized that last year the Ministry of Defense delivered good results. In particular, by December the task of producing interceptor drones had been fulfilled, with more than a thousand produced per day.

"I have proposed that Denys Shmyhal lead another direction in government work – equally important for our resilience," he said.

As reported, today Volodymyr Zelensky made a number of personnel decisions: Kyrylo Budanov was appointed Head of the Presidential Office, and Oleh Ivashchenko became head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. He also announced the replacement of the head of the State Border Guard Service.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine