It's Time To Revive Plans For An Asian Monetary Fund

MENAFN - Asia Times) In 2025, with the United States' tariff policy targeting trade deficits with many of its Asian trading partners, headlines focused on how trade flows would be diverted out of Asia. Yet, we should pay more attention to how investors' jitters could also destabilize Asia's financial systems, sending aftershocks through regional markets.

Couple that with soaring global debt and an unsustainable AI-fueled stock market bubble, it's not a question of if, but when, the global economy reaches a breaking point.

Emerging Asia is uniquely susceptible to global headwinds. Without a strong domestic consumption base, many countries are highly integrated into global value chains and rely heavily on exports to boost their economies.

Asia has also attracted significant amounts of foreign investment, which exposes it to volatility when capital withdraws as a response to external shocks. The open nature of Asian economies makes them vulnerable to rapid capital outflows, dependent on the US dollar, and at the mercy of the shifting tides of global order.

Perhaps the most striking example of such a shock was the Asian financial crisis in 1997, in which rapid outflows of capital and precipitous depreciation of currencies destabilized the region.

Many Asian countries turned to the IMF for help, which it gave – on strict conditions of fiscal austerity and monetary tightening. These measures are widely believed to have further worsened the crisis by hampering economic growth, throwing Asia into a recession that lasted more than a year.