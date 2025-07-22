Rachel Zoe Jewelry Launches On JTV
"I've always believed that jewelry is the ultimate form of personal expression," said Rachel Zoe, Founder and Creative Director. "This collection is designed to make every woman feel confident, empowered, and effortlessly glamorous-no matter the occasion. I'm so excited to bring this vision to life with JTV."
The Rachel Zoe Jewelry Collection reflects her iconic aesthetic through elevated craftsmanship and uniquely wearable designs. From bold, statement earrings to delicately layered necklaces, each piece was thoughtfully created to bring a touch of red-carpet flair into daily life. Many styles are available exclusively on JTV, emphasizing quality, detail, and timeless appeal.
"This collaboration brings together two influential voices in fashion and jewelry," said Lori Kluempke, SVP of Digital Merchandising at JTV. "Rachel Zoe's name is synonymous with aspirational style. Her creative vision aligns perfectly with our mission to help customers feel beautiful and confident every day."
Shop the Rachel Zoe Jewelry Collection exclusively at JTV/RachelZoe starting July 22.
About JTV® (Jewelry Television):
JTV is a leading retailer of fine jewelry and gemstones in the U.S., reaching over 60 million U.S. households via 24/7 live programming. With over 30 years of experience, JTV combines global sourcing expertise with a robust omni-digital strategy, offering a seamless shopping experience across TV, mobile, e-commerce, and social platforms. JTV ranks among the nation's top jewelry e-commerce destinations. Learn more at and follow JTV on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest , TikTok and LinkedIn .
About Rachel Zoe Jewelry:
Rachel Zoe Jewelry is a distinguished fashion jewelry brand founded by global style authority, media personality, and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe. The collection reflects Zoe's signature aesthetic of vintage-inspired glamour with a modern twist, infused with bold statement-making pieces rooted in Old Hollywood elegance and contemporary sophistication.
